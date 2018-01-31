All Time Low document life on the road in Drugs & Candy video

All Time Low release live video for their track Drugs & Candy - taken from their latest album Last Young Renegade

All Time Low have released a live video to accompany their track Drugs & Candy.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s 2017 album Last Young Renegade, with the new video documenting life on the road.

Speaking about the promo, vocalist Alex Gaskarth tells Billboard: “It’s one of those songs that’s kind of up and down. The verses are chill, but tell a cool story and then that chorus has a lot of great energy. So I think it’s one that builds a lot of anticipation as the song goes.

“I could see in the crowd even people that didn’t know that song yet, by the second chorus were fully in.

“It was a song that just raised its hand online. I saw kids tweeting about it, and hitting us up directly saying, ‘This song more live, please.’ So it actually became a staple part of our set through 2017.”

He adds: “It was a really energetic part of the show, so it seemed like a perfect way to get people hyped for the tour this year.”

All Time Low will head out on tour across the UK in March with Creeper. They’ll then return to the US for further live dates in April and May. Find full details below.