Enter Shikari to headline this year’s 2000 Trees festival

News / 8 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Enter Shikari announced as Saturday headliners for this year's 2000 Trees festival - further artists added to bill

Enter Shikari have been confirmed as Saturday headliners for this year’s 2000 Trees festival.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14 – with frontman Rou Reynolds saying he’s “buzzing” at the announcement.

He says: “Despite not being fortunate enough to attend before myself, I’ve heard nothing but exceptional things about 2000 Trees festival – and having not played any UK festivals since May last year, I’m buzzing to play out in the English open air again.

“If you see me without a gin in my hand at any point during the festival, rectify that situation immediately, won’t you? Cheers!”

In addition, festival organisers have also today announced that Black Foxxes, Boston Manor, Loathe, Conjurer, Shvpes, Holding Absence, Chapter & Verse and Holiday Oscar will also play at the event.

They join previously confirmed artists At The Drive-In, Creeper, Basement, Arcane Roots, Hell Is For Heroes, Touche Amore, Turbowolf and Gold Key.

Festival organiser James Scarlett says: “To have Enter Shikari joining At The Drive-In as a 2000 Trees headliner is a massive statement for us and I really feel that this announcement reaffirms our place as the best independent rock festival in the UK.

“Both bands are absolutely outstanding live and at 2000 Trees, they’ll both be playing full-length headline sets. We’re 12 years old this year and this is without doubt going to be the biggest and best 2000 Trees yet.”

Tickets for this year’s festival will go on sale at 9am GMT tomorrow (Thursday, February 1) from the 2000 Trees website.

