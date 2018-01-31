Fozzy share video for Judas track Painless

Chris Jericho and co release video for their new track Painless - taken from their latest album Judas

Fozzy have released a video for their track Painless.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2017 album Judas, with Chris Jericho and co launching the new promo to coincide with their current European tour with Steel Panther.

Frontman Jericho says: “We are so excited to introduce the new video for Painless to the world!

“In essence, it’s a sequel to the Judas video and continues the story of the two different dimensions converging. Plus it’s got blazing fires, hot chicks and a pillow fight. What more could you ask for in a rock video? Check it out now!”

Fozzy’s live shows with Steel Panther continue tonight (January 31) at Copenhagen’s Vega and will wrap up on February 13 at Bilbao’s Santana 27. Find a full list of tour dates below.