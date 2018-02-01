Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month

Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines join forces with TeamRock.com to launch She Rocks month - celebrating the women who have changed the rock landscape

Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines have joined forces to launch She Rocks month. It’s been brought together along with TeamRock.com to celebrate the women who have changed and continue to shape the rock landscape, with the UK’s leading rock titles talking to the women who have made an impact on rock, metal and progressive music. The February editions of the three magazines all feature female musicians on their covers and include interviews with leading female artists. Classic Rock features five split covers with Kate Bush, Joan Jett, Chrissie Hynde, Skin and Girlschool, with the free cover CD packed with artists including Blues Pills, Blondie and Rock Goddess. Inside, there are interviews with Suzi Quatro, Shirley Manson, Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Nancy Wilson and more. Metal Hammer have dedicated the February issue to the women defining the metal scene with Nightwish’s Floor Jansen on the cover, while there are also interviews with artists including Doro Pesch, Amy Lee, Epica’s Simone Simons, Myrkur’s Amalie Bruun, Oceans Of Slumber’s Cammie Gilbert, Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia, Arch Enemy and more.