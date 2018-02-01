 Skip to main content

Jesus Jones return with new album and tour

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Jesus Jones will release their 6th studio album titled Passages in April - and announce spring tour

Jesus Jones have announced that their sixth studio album will be out later this year.

It’ll be titled Passages and it’s set to arrive on April 20 on CD and LP via Absolute Label Services. It’s the band’s first record since 2001’s London.

The lineup consists of vocalist and guitarist Mike Edwards, keyboardist Iain Baker, guitarist Jerry De Borg, bassist Al Doughty and drummer Gen.

Edwards says: “I’m really excited about this album, like I’m excited about this rejuvenating phase in our career. I think it is an album that’s creatively interesting, one that sounds both like Jesus Jones and unlike Jesus Jones in the best ways, and above all it rocks!”

The band have also announced a run of tour dates which will take place over the coming months, while it’s been revealed that their back catalogue will be reissued later in 2018 via Razor & Tie. Bonus tracks and rarities will be included.

Jesus Jones released their debut album Liquidizer in 1989, which featured classic tracks Never Enough and Info Freako. That was followed by 1991’s Doubt which included chart successes International Bright Young Thing, Right Here, Right Now and Real Real Real.

Perverse arrived in 1993, with Already launching in 1997 before London was released in 2001.

Find the Passages tracklist below, along with the band’s 2018 tour dates.

Jesus Jones Passages tracklist

  1. Where Have All The Dreams Gone?
  2. Suck It Up
  3. Chemistry
  4. Fall
  5. Rounding Out The Square Holes
  6. How’s This Even Going Down
  7. So Welcome
  8. Grateful
  9. One Day At A Time
  10. Stripped

Jesus Jones 2018 tour dates

Mar 09: Claygate Music Festival, UK
Mar 10: London The Borderline, UK
Apr 21: Bedford Esquires, UK
Apr 26: Royal Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge, UK
Apr 27: Sheffield The Plug, UK
Apr 28: Leicester The Y, UK
Apr 29: Reading Sub 89, UK
May 23: Cambridge Junction, UK

Jesus Jones:
Feature / 31 May 2017
Jesus Jones: "AC/DC is a major part of what we do"
