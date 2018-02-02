 Skip to main content

The Mission’s 2008 London shows set for box set reissue

News / 2 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Box set showcasing The Mission’s four night residency at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2008 to be reissued in March

A box set showcasing The Mission’s four-night residency at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire in 2008 is to be reissued next month.

Titled For Ever More, the collection contains all five of the band’s shows from the venue, which saw Wayne Hussey and co perform their albums The First Chapter, God’s Own Medicine, Children and Carved In Sand in full on consecutive nights, along with a second set on the final day which featured hits and fan favourites.

It’ll launch on March 30 via Eyes Wide Shut Recordings and Cherry Red Records.

For Ever More, which is now available for pre-order, is fully endorsed by the band and will contain liner notes from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog journalist Natasha Scharf.

In addition, frontman Wayne Hussey has announced a solo tour which features dates in Sweden, England and South America.

Find details below.

Wayne Hussey solo Aniversário Tour

Apr 28: Umea Festival, Sweden
May 01: Sheffield Foundry, UK
May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic Music Room, UK
May 03: Beford Esquires, UK
May 04: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
May 10: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina
May 11: Buenos Aires TBA, Argentina
May 12: Santiago TBA, Chile
May 13: Santiago TBA, Chile
May 25: Sao Paulo TBA, Brazil
May 26: Sao Paulo TBA, Brazil

