ArcTanGent 2018 announce first wave of artists

ArcTanGent 2018 organisers confirm first bands for August’s festival - including And So I Watch You From Afar, Rolo Tomassi, Alpha Male Tea Party and more

Organisers of this year’s ArcTanGent festival in the UK have revealed the first wave of artists.

It’ll take place at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18 and 14 artists have been announced today. They are And So I Watch You From Afar, Rolo Tomassi, Giraffes? Giraffes!, Pianos Become Teeth, Alpha Male Tea Party, Jamie Lenman, Foxing, Gallops, Talons, Bossk, Svalbard, Gulfer, Body Hound and Gug.

And So I Watch You From Afar will headline the Thursday night and will play their latest album The Endless Shimmering in full.

Guitarist Rory Friers says: “Every year ArcTanGent makes a home for strange bands like us, our peers around the world and the amazing people who make it such a special scene to be a part of.

“We feel very lucky to be a part of that family, and to be headlining a night is something very special for us.”