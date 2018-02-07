 Skip to main content

Chuck Mosley documentary announced

News / 3 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Film documenting the life of late Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley has been revealed

A film documenting the life of late Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley is to be released.

Mosley died in November at the age of 57, and his life will be chronicled in Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie, which will be directed by musician Drew Fortier.

The film was initially conceived as a narrative on the vocalist’s re-emergence in the music scene following Mosley's Reintroduce Yourself tour and Soul Pretender album with his band Primitive Race.

Mosley agreed to the project in a voicemail message in the style of Batman’s nemesis Bane to Fortier just days before he died. An audio clip of his message released by Fortier can be listened to below.

Fortier says: “I am incredibly excited to tell Chuck’s story. I believe everyone will be able to get something positive out of the finished project of what will be Chuck’s film.”

Thanks. And Sorry: The Chuck Mosley Movie will be produced by Mosley’s longtime friend and bandmate Douglas Esper, who is also working on a book about their time together on the road and in the studio.

He says: “In supporting Drew I hope to give people a glimpse into the beautiful and frustrating mind of one of the most unique, self proclaimed ‘Rock Satellites’ of all time.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

