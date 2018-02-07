PiL added to the UK’s Rebellion festival

John Lydon’s Public Image Limited (PiL) have been confirmed for this year’s Rebellion festival in the UK.

The event will take place at The Winter Gardens, Blackpool, on August 2-5, with The Menzingers and The Vandals also announced today.

It’s the first time that PiL will have played the UK festival since 2012.

Pennsylvania punks The Menzingers report they’re excited to be playing, and guitarist Tom May says: “A couple of pints by the shore in a Stephen King-esque British ocean town swarming with generations of punks filing in and out all weekend to a soundtrack of living legends? Sign me the fuck up.”

Artists already confirmed include Stiff Little Fingers, Buzzcocks, The Exploited, Cockney Rejects, The Adicts, Peter Hook & The Light, Angelic Upstarts, Discharge, Ruts DC, UK Subs, The Wildhearts, Lagwagon and Slaughter & The Dogs.

