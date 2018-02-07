 Skip to main content

Thunder’s Chris Childs & Pink Floyd’s Guy Pratt set for London Bass Guitar Show

News / 7 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Thunder’s Chris Childs and Harry James will join long-time Pink Floyd member Guy Pratt at The London Bass Guitar Show 2018

The London Bass Guitar Show 2018 will make its return to the city’s Olympia next month.

It’ll take place on March 3 and 4 in association with Bass Guitar Magazine, MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Acoustic.

Among the artists who’ll be there will be Thunder bassist Chris Childs and drummer Harry James, long-time Pink Floyd member Guy Pratt, and Joy Division and sometime New Order bass player Peter Hook.

The Thunder duo will perform on the main stage on the Saturday and hold a masterclass on Sunday, while Pratt – who has also played with artists including Roxy Music and Iggy Pop – will also perform on the main stage on the Saturday, and will host a masterclass on Sunday at 11am.

Hook, meanwhile, will perform on the Sunday.

Also appearing over the course of the weekend are Snow Owl, Steve Lawson, Jah Wobble, Mo Foster, Yolanda Charles, Adrian Maruszczyk and Wojtek Pilichowkski.

The London Bass Guitar Show will also feature a Gear Hall, a Bass Workshop with Scott Devine and other tutors, and the Luthiers’ Room, which is back by popular demand.

Making its debut this year is The Tone Zone, where experts will show attendees how to achieve the perfect pitch and the Ultimate Bass Setup, where you’ll be able to set up your instrument to compliment your style of playing.

There will also be the chance to interact with manufacturers, spend time in the Education Zone, have some fun the Showtime Photo Booth and much more.

Readers of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog and TeamRock can get a 20% discount by entering ROCK20 when purchasing tickets online through the official website.

