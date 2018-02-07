Thunder’s Chris Childs & Pink Floyd’s Guy Pratt set for London Bass Guitar Show

Thunder’s Chris Childs and Harry James will join long-time Pink Floyd member Guy Pratt at The London Bass Guitar Show 2018

The London Bass Guitar Show 2018 will make its return to the city’s Olympia next month.

It’ll take place on March 3 and 4 in association with Bass Guitar Magazine, MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques and Acoustic.

Among the artists who’ll be there will be Thunder bassist Chris Childs and drummer Harry James, long-time Pink Floyd member Guy Pratt, and Joy Division and sometime New Order bass player Peter Hook.

The Thunder duo will perform on the main stage on the Saturday and hold a masterclass on Sunday, while Pratt – who has also played with artists including Roxy Music and Iggy Pop – will also perform on the main stage on the Saturday, and will host a masterclass on Sunday at 11am.

Hook, meanwhile, will perform on the Sunday.