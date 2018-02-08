 Skip to main content

Ash return with new single and album

News / 9 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Ash will release their new studio album Islands in May - listen to the single Buzzkill

Ash have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

It’ll be titled Islands and will arrive on May 18 via Infectious Music – and to mark the news, the Northern Irish outfit have launched the first single from the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo! in the shape of Buzzkill.

It features guest vocals from The Undertones’ Damien O’Neill and Mickey Bradley.

Vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler explains: “The day I wrote Buzzkill, it took me a while to stop laughing because it’s so fun, dumb and full of unnecessary swearing.

“We used to know a band called Buzzkill in Belfast in the 90s and I think their name has been in my mind for all that time wanting to get into a song.

“Having seen The Undertones playing a couple of times recently, I was guiltily thinking how much the backing vocals I’d written for Buzzkill were mimicking their style.

“So I thought it would only be right to ask Damien and Mickey to sing on it and we were honoured when that they said yes, despite all the filthy cussing. It’s a fun song and will hopefully ignite a few mosh-pits for us this year.”

Ash have also been confirmed for Live At Leeds on May 5 and at the BBC Biggest Weekend Festival, Belfast, on May 26.

Find the Buzzkill stream below, along with the Islands cover art and tracklist.

Ash Islands tracklist

  1. True Story
  2. Annabel
  3. Buzzkill
  4. Confessions In The Pool
  5. All That I Have Left
  6. Don’t Need Your Love
  7. Somersault
  8. Did Your Love Burn Out?
  9. Silver Suit
  10. It’s A Trap
  11. Is It True?
  12. Incoming Waves

