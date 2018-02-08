Ash return with new single and album

Ash will release their new studio album Islands in May - listen to the single Buzzkill

Ash have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

It’ll be titled Islands and will arrive on May 18 via Infectious Music – and to mark the news, the Northern Irish outfit have launched the first single from the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo! in the shape of Buzzkill.

It features guest vocals from The Undertones’ Damien O’Neill and Mickey Bradley.

Vocalist and guitarist Tim Wheeler explains: “The day I wrote Buzzkill, it took me a while to stop laughing because it’s so fun, dumb and full of unnecessary swearing.

“We used to know a band called Buzzkill in Belfast in the 90s and I think their name has been in my mind for all that time wanting to get into a song.

“Having seen The Undertones playing a couple of times recently, I was guiltily thinking how much the backing vocals I’d written for Buzzkill were mimicking their style.

“So I thought it would only be right to ask Damien and Mickey to sing on it and we were honoured when that they said yes, despite all the filthy cussing. It’s a fun song and will hopefully ignite a few mosh-pits for us this year.”

Ash have also been confirmed for Live At Leeds on May 5 and at the BBC Biggest Weekend Festival, Belfast, on May 26.

Find the Buzzkill stream below, along with the Islands cover art and tracklist.