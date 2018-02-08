Bristol’s Bierkeller forced to close with immediate effect

Famous Bristol live music venue the Bierkeller has been forced to close down due to site redevelopment plans

The news was confirmed on the Bierkeller Facebook page, with staff reporting that it’s closed with immediate effect.

A statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closure of the Bristol Bierkeller as of today. The owners of the building we are housed in have decided to redevelop the whole site, and, sorry to say, we are not part of their plans.

“We are in the process of moving most of our gigs to other Bristol venues with all original tickets valid – look out for announcements – otherwise if you need to get a refund for any shows, please go to the place of purchase.

“This is a very sad time for all of us at the Bierkeller. There have been some historic gigs over the years including the first UK show for Nirvana, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, Arctic Monkeys, Jane’s Addiction, Tool, PJ Harvey, Stone Roses, Cage The Elephant, Pixes, Ash, Fear Factory, Nile, Sleaford Mods… it goes on, plus all the great theatre, comedy and club nights. But that’s it, all done.”

“Thanks to everyone for all your support. Feel free to leave a comment with a great gig you saw at the Keller and we will produce a hall of fame poster for people to download.”