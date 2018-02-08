 Skip to main content

Bristol’s Bierkeller forced to close with immediate effect

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Famous Bristol live music venue the Bierkeller has been forced to close down due to site redevelopment plans

Bristol live music venue the Bierkeller has been forced into closure due to redevelopment plans.

The news was confirmed on the Bierkeller Facebook page, with staff reporting that it’s closed with immediate effect.

A statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closure of the Bristol Bierkeller as of today. The owners of the building we are housed in have decided to redevelop the whole site, and, sorry to say, we are not part of their plans.

“We are in the process of moving most of our gigs to other Bristol venues with all original tickets valid – look out for announcements – otherwise if you need to get a refund for any shows, please go to the place of purchase.

“This is a very sad time for all of us at the Bierkeller. There have been some historic gigs over the years including the first UK show for Nirvana, Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, Arctic Monkeys, Jane’s Addiction, Tool, PJ Harvey, Stone Roses, Cage The Elephant, Pixes, Ash, Fear Factory, Nile, Sleaford Mods… it goes on, plus all the great theatre, comedy and club nights. But that’s it, all done.”

“Thanks to everyone for all your support. Feel free to leave a comment with a great gig you saw at the Keller and we will produce a hall of fame poster for people to download.”

The Bierkeller’s closure is the latest in a long line of smaller venues in the UK which have disappeared in recent years, including Manchester’s Roadhouse and the Cockpit in Leeds.

In November last year, it was also revealed that Bristol’s Thekla was in a fight for survival after plans to redevelop the city’s harbourside were given the go-ahead.

Classic Rock Editor Sian Llewellyn says the Bierkeller’s closure is “devastating news” and adds: “I’m just stunned by the sudden nature of it all. No campaign to try to save it. Just ‘boom’ we're closing.

“It's a real shame to see another one of the UK's small venues bite the dust. The small town where I grew up wasn't exactly a mecca for rock'n'roll, so the Bierkeller and TJs in Newport – now sadly also long gone – were among the closest places and played host to some fantastic bands before they were household names.

“I remember seeing an incredible show by Soundgarden on the Badmotorfinger tour in the sweaty, dark environs of the Bierkeller when I was a kid.

“So many local venues are under threat, but lately it seems like Bristol's being hit really hard – the Fleece And Firkin, Fiddlers and the Thekla all coming under threat in recent months.

"How are new bands supposed to come through when there are increasingly fewer and fewer venues for them to play?”

To leave your message or memory of the venue, head over to the Bierkeller’s Facebook page.

