 Skip to main content

Three Days Grace to release new album Outsider

News / 9 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Three Days Grace confirm that their new album Outsider will arrive in March - watch video for The Mountain

Three Days Grace have confirmed that their new album will be released next month.

It’s titled Outsider and will arrive on March 9 via Music For Nations. To mark the announcement, the Canadian outfit have released a video for new single The Mountain.

Bassist Brad Walst says: “To me, Outsider represents the journey to find your place. The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we’re comfortable doing it.

“We have always looked forward and not backwards. That’s an ongoing theme.”

The follow-up to 2015’s Human is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and the band's 2018 tour dates below. Further track details will be revealed in due course.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 2 days ago PiL added to the UK’s Rebellion festival
News / 1 day ago Bristol’s Bierkeller forced to close with immediate effect
News / 8 days ago Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Three Days Grace 2018 tour dates

Apr 20: Tampa Amalie Arena WXTB 98 Rockfest, FL
Apr 21: Orlando Central Florida Fairgrounds WJRR Earthday Birthday, FL
Apr 22: Ladson Exchange Park WYBB98 Rockfest, SC
May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

From the archive

Three Days Grace:
Feature / 18 Sep 2014
Three Days Grace: "It's time for us to go global!"
Previous BRISTOL’S BIERKELLER FORCED TO CLOSE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT
Next  

Latest News

Listen to Napalm Death track Oh So Pseudo
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to Napalm Death track Oh So Pseudo
News / 3 hours ago
Machine Head’s Robb Flynn applauds fans for their support
News / 4 hours ago
Neal Morse lines up two UK acoustic solo shows
News / 4 hours ago
Session star Michael Landau releases sultry blues We All Feel The Same
News / 5 hours ago
Wes Borland and Travis Barker are working on new project
News / 6 hours ago
Manic Street Preachers share acoustic version of International Blue
News / 7 hours ago
Turnstile release new song I Don’t Wanna Be Blind
News / 7 hours ago
Watch lyric video for new Will Haven track El Sol
News / 7 hours ago
Long Distance Calling explain “experimental” new album Boundless
News / 8 hours ago
Al Jourgensen talks AmeriKKKant motivation
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
News / 11 hours ago
Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
Roger Waters: watch four previously unseen live clips
News / 1 day ago
Roger Waters: watch four previously unseen live clips
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
News / 1 day ago
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
Bristol’s Bierkeller forced to close with immediate effect
News / 1 day ago
Bristol’s Bierkeller forced to close with immediate effect
Michael Schenker: why I turned down an audition with the Rolling Stones
News / 1 day ago
Michael Schenker: why I turned down an audition with the Rolling Stones
Tesseract return with new single, album details and tour dates
News / 1 day ago
Tesseract return with new single, album details and tour dates
Fu Manchu team up with Rush’s Alex Lifeson for epic new track
News / 1 day ago
Fu Manchu team up with Rush’s Alex Lifeson for epic new track
Joe Satriani looks to summer for Chickenfoot reunion
News / 1 day ago
Joe Satriani looks to summer for Chickenfoot reunion
Ozzy won’t retire after his No More Tours live dates
News / 2 days ago
Ozzy won’t retire after his No More Tours live dates

Promoted

Top