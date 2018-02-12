 Skip to main content

L7 launch video for new track I Came Back To Bitch

News / 3 hours ago / by Scott Munro

L7 release video for their new track I Came Back To Bitch - and announce US tour dates

L7 have released a video for their new single I Came Back To Bitch.

It’s the second song to come from vocalist and guitarist Donita Sparks, bassist Jennifer Finch, drummer Demetra Plakas and guitarist Suzi Gardner since they announced they’d record material together again since getting back together for live shows in 2014.

L7 launched Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago in September last year.

In addition, the band have announced a run of eight US shows which will take place in April and May. Those dates follow the news that they’ll play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Find a list of L7's 2018 tour dates below.

Earlier this month, Sparks spoke to TeamRock about her 11 favourite L7 songs – with the article part of of the #SheRocks online campaign.

Check out more #SheRocks content on Twitter, Facebook, and on the TeamRock site.

L7 2018 tour dates

Apr 11: Boston Paradise, MA
Apr 12: Brooklyn Steel, NY
Apr 13: Philadelphia Trocadero, PA
Apr 15: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH
Apr 16: Milwaukee Eagles Club, WI
Apr 18: Indianapolis Vogue, IN
Apr 19: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
May 25-28: Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling, NV
Jun 08-10: Donington Download festival, UK

