 Skip to main content

Listen to new Fizzy Blood track C.F.O.

News / 7 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Fizzy Blood launch stream of their brand new single C.F.O.

Fizzy Blood have released a stream of their brand new track titled C.F.O..

Last month, the band launched a video for their Summer Of Luv EP track ADHD, with C.F.O. recorded recently in Brighton with Alex Newport.

Guitarist Paul Howells says of Newport’s involvement: “He helped us experiment with the sounds and textures and then glue it all together without us even realising he was doing it at the time.

“We’ve recorded a few songs that we feel are the best things we’ve ever created, and we’re very proud to present them.”

He adds: “Broadly speaking, C.F.O. is a warning about pushing people away who only had your best interests at heart. It’s easy to lose sight of things when you’re mired down in a single-minded pursuit. So what I’m trying to say is, stop and smell the roses every once in a while, you’ll thank yourself later.

“This is one of those things that is better left up to your imagination. Whatever you think C.F.O. stands for, that’s what it is.”

Fizzy Blood have just wrapped up a run of shows with Spring King and will embark on a short run of headline dates across the UK later this month with Forever Cult. Find details below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 8 hours ago Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
News / 8 hours ago Parkway Drive are back in the studio
News / 10 hours ago Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.

Fizzy Blood UK headline dates

Feb 22: Manchester Soup Kitchen
Feb 23: Glasgow Old Hairdressers
Feb 24: Leeds Headrow House
Feb 27: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
Feb 28: London Camden Assembly

From the archive

New Band Of The Week: Fizzy Blood
Feature / 21 Aug 2017
New Band Of The Week: Fizzy Blood
Previous THREE DAYS GRACE TO RELEASE NEW ALBUM OUTSIDER
Next SMASHING PUMPKINS TEASE THURSDAY ANNOUNCEMENT

Latest News

Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
News / 2 hours ago
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
News / 2 hours ago
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 3 hours ago
L7 launch video for new track I Came Back To Bitch
News / 4 hours ago
Watch Robert Plant perform Carry Fire live in Manchester
News / 4 hours ago
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
News / 5 hours ago
Melvins announce new album Pinkus Abortion Technician
News / 5 hours ago
I Fight Bears stream debut album in full
News / 5 hours ago
The Mars Volta tease reunion
News / 7 hours ago
Paul Draper announces new 4-track EP
News / 8 hours ago
Parkway Drive are back in the studio
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
News / 10 hours ago
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Watch Metallica play Orion in honour of Cliff Burton
News / 9 hours ago
Watch Metallica play Orion in honour of Cliff Burton
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 2 hours ago
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
The Mars Volta tease reunion
News / 5 hours ago
The Mars Volta tease reunion
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
News / 4 hours ago
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
News / 4 days ago
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
News / 3 days ago
Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
News / 2 hours ago
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
News / 8 hours ago
Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall

Promoted

Top