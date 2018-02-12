 Skip to main content

Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign

News / 2 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Orange Amplification will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout 2018 with new products, videos and merchandise

Orange Amplification have announced that they’ll celebrate their 50th anniversary this year with a series of new products, videos and merchandise.

The English company was founded in 1968 by Clifford Cooper, with their amplifier heads and speaker cabinets used by artists including Jimmy Page, Prince, Mastodon, Slipknot’s Jim Root, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Rush vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee and Glenn Hughes.

Cooper says: “I am proud of Orange. We took a small idea and grew it into a global leading brand. We have stayed current and relevant, retained that personal touch and remained true to our identity.

“Today, Orange is renowned for its state of the art products and has been honoured by winning the Queens Award for Industry and Enterprise three times.”

Orange will be posting regular videos featuring historical clips, new products and interviews with artists and staff past and present on their YouTube page. The Orange blog will also be updated regularly as the year goes on, keeping fans up to date with everything going on in the company.

Watch a video celebrating their golden anniversary below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 11 days ago She Rocks! The women who rock our world, celebrated in Classic Rock, out now
Feature / 11 days ago Nightwish star in the new Metal Hammer – celebrating the women who define metal
News / 18 days ago New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Previous L7 LAUNCH VIDEO FOR NEW TRACK I CAME BACK TO BITCH
Next  

Latest News

Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 2 hours ago
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 3 hours ago
L7 launch video for new track I Came Back To Bitch
News / 4 hours ago
Watch Robert Plant perform Carry Fire live in Manchester
News / 4 hours ago
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
News / 5 hours ago
Melvins announce new album Pinkus Abortion Technician
News / 5 hours ago
I Fight Bears stream debut album in full
News / 5 hours ago
The Mars Volta tease reunion
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to new Fizzy Blood track C.F.O.
News / 7 hours ago
Paul Draper announces new 4-track EP
News / 8 hours ago
Parkway Drive are back in the studio
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
News / 10 hours ago
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Watch Metallica play Orion in honour of Cliff Burton
News / 9 hours ago
Watch Metallica play Orion in honour of Cliff Burton
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 2 hours ago
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
The Mars Volta tease reunion
News / 5 hours ago
The Mars Volta tease reunion
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
News / 4 hours ago
Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
News / 4 days ago
Black Stone Cherry are back with a new song and album
Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
News / 3 days ago
Mr Big drummer Pat Torpey dead at 64
Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
News / 8 hours ago
Anna von Hausswolff releases epic new track The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
Roger Waters: watch four previously unseen live clips
News / 4 days ago
Roger Waters: watch four previously unseen live clips

Promoted

Top