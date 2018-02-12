Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement

Smashing Pumpkins have launched a countdown on their website which points to an announcement on Thursday (February 15).

It could be the announcement that part of original lineup might be about to reform.

Frontman Billy Corgan posted an picture on Instagram last month, showing him in the studio with original band members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha.

And, over the weekend, Corgan posted another image showing a Smashing Pumpkins logo attached to a building with Thursday’s date highlighted.

The teasers come after Corgan admitted last year that he’d like the lineup to be “creative again” with Chamberlin previously hinting at a studio return.

In January, original bassist D'arcy Wretzky confirmed she wouldn’t be part of any reunion with her old bandmates, telling BlastEcho that the Pumpkins had “decided to go with a different bass player.”

