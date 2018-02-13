Fall Out Boy, Papa Roach, Creeper & more confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Fall Out Boy confirmed as Reading and Leeds 2018 headliner - artists including Papa Roach, Panic! At The Disco, Creeper, Belly and Nothing But Thieves also announced

Organisers of the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals have announced the first wave of artists for this year’s event.

The weekend of music will take place at Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park on August 24-26, with Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Kings Of Leon and Kendrick Lamar confirmed as headliners.

They’ll be joined by artists including Papa Roach, Beartooth, Belly, Creeper, Hollywood Undead, Nothing But Thieves, Sum 41 and Wolf Alice.

Fall Out Boy say: “There are very few places that can illustrate the growth of our band from its beginning. However, Reading and Leeds is one of them.

“It is an honour to be able to headline a festival that we grew up playing and dreaming of that top spot.”

Festival Republic’s Melvin Benn adds: “Reading and Leeds prides itself on being a music-first festival and this year’s lineup already proves that.

“Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy are bands that have grown with the festival and its fans and we couldn’t be more pleased to invite them back to headline.

“Adding Panic! At The Disco and Kendrick Lamar, we think Reading and Leeds Festivals 2018 are off to an amazing start – with even more to come, so watch this space.”

Tickets are now on sale direct from the official website.

See a lineup poster below.