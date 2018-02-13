Smashing Pumpkins explain why D’arcy isn’t part of rumoured reunion plans

Smashing Pumpkins move to explain why rumoured original lineup reunion won’t feature bassist D’arcy Wretzky

Smashing Pumpkins have issued a statement to explain why original bassist D’arcy Wretzky won’t be involved in any possible reunion.

The band are teasing a countdown on their website, pointing to an announcement on Thursday – thought to be confirmation that original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha will reunite for live shows and a possible new album.

However, it looks as if Wretzky won’t be part of the plans despite claiming that she had initially been offered a contract to rejoin, previously telling Blast Echo that the Pumpkins had now “decided to go with a different bass player."

Billy Corgan and co have now issued a statement giving their side of the story.

It reads (via Rolling Stone): "In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying.

"For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.

“We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Wretzky left the band in 1999 with Iha following her out of the door a year later. However, in 2016, Corgan confirmed that he and Wretzky were back on speaking terms – a move that led to speculation that the original lineup could reform.