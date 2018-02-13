 Skip to main content

Smashing Pumpkins explain why D’arcy isn’t part of rumoured reunion plans

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Smashing Pumpkins move to explain why rumoured original lineup reunion won’t feature bassist D’arcy Wretzky

Smashing Pumpkins have issued a statement to explain why original bassist D’arcy Wretzky won’t be involved in any possible reunion.

The band are teasing a countdown on their website, pointing to an announcement on Thursday – thought to be confirmation that original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha will reunite for live shows and a possible new album.

However, it looks as if Wretzky won’t be part of the plans despite claiming that she had initially been offered a contract to rejoin, previously telling Blast Echo that the Pumpkins had now “decided to go with a different bass player."

Billy Corgan and co have now issued a statement giving their side of the story.

It reads (via Rolling Stone): "In reuniting The Smashing Pumpkins, the band's dedication remains to its fans and its music. To that, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying.

"For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred.

“We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

Wretzky left the band in 1999 with Iha following her out of the door a year later. However, in 2016, Corgan confirmed that he and Wretzky were back on speaking terms – a move that led to speculation that the original lineup could reform.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 10 hours ago Fall Out Boy, Papa Roach, Creeper & more confirmed for Reading and Leeds
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
News / 8 hours ago Judas Priest open up on Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s battle
News / 1 day ago Smashing Pumpkins tease Thursday announcement

From the archive

Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
News / 05 Oct 2017
Billy Corgan: Smashing Pumpkins reunion would bring closure
Previous FALL OUT BOY, PAPA ROACH, CREEPER & MORE CONFIRMED FOR READING AND LEEDS
Next  

Latest News

Rolo Tomassi launch video for their new track Aftermath
News / 4 hours ago
Rolo Tomassi launch video for their new track Aftermath
News / 4 hours ago
Beth Hart announces Live From New York - Front And Center
News / 7 hours ago
Nightwish share trailer for new compilation album Decades
News / 8 hours ago
Clown on why Slipknot won’t share festivals with Foo Fighters
News / 8 hours ago
Judas Priest open up on Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s battle
News / 10 hours ago
Harold Budd announces first London show in 17 years
News / 10 hours ago
Fall Out Boy, Papa Roach, Creeper & more confirmed for Reading and Leeds
News / 11 hours ago
Saxon add UK dates to Thunderbolt tour
News / 13 hours ago
Kris Barras Band release Propane: blues with a 'driving groove'
News / 1 day ago
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Judas Priest open up on Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s battle
News / 8 hours ago
Judas Priest open up on Glenn Tipton’s Parkinson’s battle
Saxon add UK dates to Thunderbolt tour
News / 11 hours ago
Saxon add UK dates to Thunderbolt tour
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
News / 1 day ago
Yes Launch New Version of Fly From Here At 50th Anniversary Fan Convention
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
News / 1 day ago
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Clown on why Slipknot won’t share festivals with Foo Fighters
News / 8 hours ago
Clown on why Slipknot won’t share festivals with Foo Fighters
L7 launch video for new track I Came Back To Bitch
News / 1 day ago
L7 launch video for new track I Came Back To Bitch
Nightwish share trailer for new compilation album Decades
News / 7 hours ago
Nightwish share trailer for new compilation album Decades
The Mars Volta tease reunion
News / 1 day ago
The Mars Volta tease reunion
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign
News / 1 day ago
Orange Amplification celebrate 50th anniversary with year-long campaign

Promoted

Top