D’arcy Wretzky hits back at Smashing Pumpkins’ claims

D’arcy Wretzky calls Billy Corgan “insufferable” and claims his pro-wrestling failure is the reason for rumoured Smashing Pumpkins return

Former Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’arcy Wretzky has hit back at Billy Corgan after a statement from the band claimed she had declined an offer to rejoin.

The Pumpkins are teasing a countdown on their website, pointing to an announcement on Thursday – thought to be confirmation that original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha will reunite for live shows and possible new material.

Original bassist Wretzky won’t be part of those plans, though, claiming that a contract offer to her to be involved was later rescinded.

That led to a response from the Pumpkins yesterday, with the band reporting that they had, in fact, invited her to take part on numerous occasions, but that she “always deferred.”

Then, last night, Wretzky shared a series of text messages with Alternative Nation between Corgan and herself on their conversations regarding her rejoining the band.

Now, in a lengthy interview with Alternative Nation, Wretzky goes into detail about the situation, claiming that Corgan is “insufferable” and that an original lineup reunion was only touted as he was “in a hole” due to his failed pro-wrestling venture.