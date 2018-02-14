 Skip to main content

Dodgy confirmed for the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

News / 4 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Dodgy join Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision on the Britrock Must Be Destroyed UK tour throughout May

Dodgy have been announced as the opening act on the upcoming TeamRock.com-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed UK tour.

They’ll join a rotating lineup also featuring Reef, The Wildhearts and Terrorvision, with the run of eight shows set to get underway at Manchester’s Academy 1 on May 4. The tour will wrap up with a night at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on May 26.

Speaking about the tour in December, Terrorvision's Tony Wright said: “It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like. I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

Ginger Wildheart added: “We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour. Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Tickets are on sale now. Find a full list of dates below.

Britrock Must Be Destroyed 2018 UK tour dates

May 04: Manchester Academy 1
May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena
May 06: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 24: O2 Academy, Leeds
May 25: Motion, Bristol
May 26: Guildhall, Portsmouth

