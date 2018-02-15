Death From Above get Caught Up in new video

Death From Above share new video for their track Caught Up - taken from Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F Keeler’s latest album Outrage! Is Now

Death From Above have released a new video for their track Caught Up.

The song originally featured on Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F Keeler’s third album Outrage! Is Now, which arrived in September last year via Last Gang Records/eOne.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s The Physical World, which was recorded under the Death From Above 1979 banner, Keeler said: “I hope fans hear the progression.

“This record is very much the result of the environment and experiences of the last five years. If we didn’t have struggle, life would be really fucking boring. These songs are a anti-boredom manifesto.”

The band previously released a video for Never Swim Alone.

Death From Above will head out on tour with At The Drive-In from next week. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Main picture: Lyndsey Byrnes