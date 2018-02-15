 Skip to main content

Death From Above get Caught Up in new video

News / 8 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Death From Above share new video for their track Caught Up - taken from Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F Keeler’s latest album Outrage! Is Now

Death From Above have released a new video for their track Caught Up.

The song originally featured on Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F Keeler’s third album Outrage! Is Now, which arrived in September last year via Last Gang Records/eOne.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s The Physical World, which was recorded under the Death From Above 1979 banner, Keeler said: “I hope fans hear the progression.

“This record is very much the result of the environment and experiences of the last five years. If we didn’t have struggle, life would be really fucking boring. These songs are a anti-boredom manifesto.”

The band previously released a video for Never Swim Alone.

Death From Above will head out on tour with At The Drive-In from next week. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Main picture: Lyndsey Byrnes

Death From Above 2018 tour dates

Feb 19: Madrid Teatro Barcelo, Spain
Feb 20: Barcelona Saia Apolo, Spain
Feb 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 23: Geneva USINE, Switzerland
Feb 25: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Feb 28: Paris Olympia, France
Mar 01: Brussels Botanique-Orangerie, Belgium
Mar 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Mar 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Mar 05: Roeser Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 09: London Brixton Academy, UK
Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 13: Manchester Academy, UK
Mar 14: Dublin Olympia, Ireland
Mar 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jun 21-24: Reykjavik Secret Solstice, Iceland

