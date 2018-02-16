 Skip to main content

Royal Blood share video for Look Like You Know

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Royal Blood release video for their new single Look Like You Know - taken from their latest album How Did We Get So Dark?

Royal Blood have released a video for their new single Look Like You Know.

The song has been taken from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher’s second studio album How Did We Get So Dark? which arrived in June last year via Warner Bros. Records.

The footage in the new video was filmed on the band’s three sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace in November last year and is said to capture the duo’s “visceral incendiary energy.”

Royal Blood will head out on tour from late April when they visit Australia and New Zealand. Those shows will be followed by a North American tour which will take place in May and June.

Find further details below.

Royal Blood 2018 tour dates

Apr 24: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia
May 01: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand
May 03: Wellington TSB Arena, New Zealand
May 07: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
May 13: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia
May 17: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB
May 18: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB
May 20: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB
May 22: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI
May 28: Brooklyn Steel, NY
May 31: Pittsburgh Stage AE. PA
Jun 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Jun 05: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre, TX
Jun 06: Dallas Granada Theater, TX
Jun 08: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA
Jun 09: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Jun 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL
Jun 12: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Jun 14: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Jun 15: Richmond The National, VA
Jul 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

