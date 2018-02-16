Royal Blood share video for Look Like You Know

Royal Blood release video for their new single Look Like You Know - taken from their latest album How Did We Get So Dark?

Royal Blood have released a video for their new single Look Like You Know.

The song has been taken from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher’s second studio album How Did We Get So Dark? which arrived in June last year via Warner Bros. Records.

The footage in the new video was filmed on the band’s three sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace in November last year and is said to capture the duo’s “visceral incendiary energy.”

Royal Blood will head out on tour from late April when they visit Australia and New Zealand. Those shows will be followed by a North American tour which will take place in May and June.

Find further details below.