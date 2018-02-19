Listen to new Melvins track Stop Moving To Florida

Melvins release their new single Stop Moving To Florida - taken from upcoming studio album Pinkus Abortion Technician

Melvins have released a stream of their new track Stop Moving To Florida.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician and is a medley of the James Gang’s Stop and Butthole Surfers Moving To Florida.

The title of the the new record is a play on the Surfers’ 1987 album Locust Abortion Technician and will be released on April 20 via Ipecac Recordings.

Melvins vocalist and guitarist Buzz Osborne says: “I wanted to do the song Stop but I didn’t want to do all of it and I love Moving To Florida so Stop Moving To Florida seemed perfect.”

Pinkus Abortion Technician will feature two bassists, with drummer Dale Crover explaining: “With our upcoming release, we double your bass player with Steven McDonald and Jeff Pinkus holding down the bottom.

“It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘Would it work? Could it work? And should it work?’ The answers were yes, yes and yes!”

Pinkus Abortion Technician is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.