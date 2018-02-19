 Skip to main content

Listen to new Melvins track Stop Moving To Florida

News / 9 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Melvins release their new single Stop Moving To Florida - taken from upcoming studio album Pinkus Abortion Technician

Melvins have released a stream of their new track Stop Moving To Florida.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album Pinkus Abortion Technician and is a medley of the James Gang’s Stop and Butthole Surfers Moving To Florida.

The title of the the new record is a play on the Surfers’ 1987 album Locust Abortion Technician and will be released on April 20 via Ipecac Recordings.

Melvins vocalist and guitarist Buzz Osborne says: “I wanted to do the song Stop but I didn’t want to do all of it and I love Moving To Florida so Stop Moving To Florida seemed perfect.”

Pinkus Abortion Technician will feature two bassists, with drummer Dale Crover explaining: “With our upcoming release, we double your bass player with Steven McDonald and Jeff Pinkus holding down the bottom.

“It’s an experiment in the low end of the aural spectrum where we asked ourselves, ‘Would it work? Could it work? And should it work?’ The answers were yes, yes and yes!”

Pinkus Abortion Technician is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 11 hours ago Skindred premiere video for anthemic new track Machine
News / 10 hours ago Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Feature / 28 Jun 2016 Buzz Osborne's guide to the greatest Melvins albums ever made

Melvins Pinkus Abortion Technician tracklist

  1. Stop Moving To Florida
  2. Embrace The Rub
  3. Don’t Forget To Breathe
  4. Flamboyant Duck
  5. Break Bread
  6. I Want To Hold Your Hand
  7. Prenup Butter
  8. Graveyard

From the archive

6 things we learned from Melvins' Electric Brixton show
Feature / 01 Nov 2017
6 things we learned from Melvins' Electric Brixton show
Previous ROYAL BLOOD SHARE VIDEO FOR LOOK LIKE YOU KNOW
Next  

Latest News

Randy Blythe wants changes to US gun laws
News / 3 hours ago
Randy Blythe wants changes to US gun laws
News / 4 hours ago
Foreigner announce live orchestral package
News / 5 hours ago
Hawkwind’s HawkEaster festival details revealed
News / 6 hours ago
Tool to begin recording new album in March
News / 6 hours ago
Behemoth bring in children’s choir for new studio album
News / 7 hours ago
Former Magma violinist Didier Lockwood dead at 62
News / 8 hours ago
Rob Reed releases video for his take on the Doctor Who theme
News / 8 hours ago
Marilyn Manson accused of harassment by actor Charlyne Yi
News / 10 hours ago
Vandenberg's Moonkings launch Reputation lyric video
News / 10 hours ago
Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour
News / 10 hours ago
Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour
Marilyn Manson accused of harassment by actor Charlyne Yi
News / 8 hours ago
Marilyn Manson accused of harassment by actor Charlyne Yi
Fan left red-faced after Red Hot Chili Peppers mix up
News / 3 days ago
Fan left red-faced after Red Hot Chili Peppers mix up
Tool to begin recording new album in March
News / 6 hours ago
Tool to begin recording new album in March
Franck Carducci Announces Live UK Dates
News / 1 day ago
Franck Carducci Announces Live UK Dates
Dutch psychedelic rockers DeWolff slam Donald Trump in song
News / 3 days ago
Dutch psychedelic rockers DeWolff slam Donald Trump in song
Vandenberg's Moonkings launch Reputation lyric video
News / 10 hours ago
Vandenberg's Moonkings launch Reputation lyric video
Blackberry Smoke release Best Seat In The House
News / 3 days ago
Blackberry Smoke release Best Seat In The House
Skindred premiere video for anthemic new track Machine
News / 11 hours ago
Skindred premiere video for anthemic new track Machine

Promoted

Top