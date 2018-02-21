Smashing Pumpkins reveal the names of 8 new tracks

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan confirms that he, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha have been working on eight songs and reveals their titles

Billy Corgan has revealed the names of eight new Smashing Pumpkins tracks.

It was revealed last week that he and original band members Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha had reunited for a North American tour, with Jeff Schroeder on bass duties in place of D’arcy Wretzky.

Now Corgan has confirmed that studio work with the new lineup is underway and has given an update on Instagram.

Vocalist and guitarist Corgan says: “Good day! Back home in Chicago, snowy and unfair as she is, with a week to refine lyrics for the eight new Smashing Pumpkins songs, whilst also finishing hope a couple more solo songs.

“The solo album is currently between 16 and 18 songs, and still in need of overdubs.

“And speaking of overdubs, we'll be back in Malibu next week to sing shiny new lyrics and cut final guitar overdubs with James and Jeff. Busy! But good busy.

“And for birdwatchers, here are the titles for the eight Smashing Pumpkins songs: Alienation, Travels, Silvery Sometimes, Solara, With Sympathy, Marchin' On, Knights Of Malta, Seek And You Shall Destroy.”

The band will head out on the Shiny And Oh So Bright 2018 Tour from July, with a full list of dates available to view below.