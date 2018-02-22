The Breeders premiere new track Nervous Mary

The Breeders have released a stream of their new song Nervous Jane.

It’s the opening track on the band’s upcoming album All Nerve, which is set to arrive on March 2 via 4AD.

The record sees Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson together again for the lineup’s first full-length release since 1993’s Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008 record Mountain Battles.

The Breeders previously revealed the title track from the album and Wait In The Car.

In addition, the band have today launched The Breeders Digest Playlist Generator which creates a series of personalised tracks for fans through Spotify through a questionnaire.

The Breeders will head out on tour from April, with shows planned in North American, Europe and the UK. Find details below.