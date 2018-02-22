The Breeders premiere new track Nervous Mary
The Breeders release stream of Nervous Mary - the opening track on their upcoming album All Nerve
The Breeders have released a stream of their new song Nervous Jane.
It’s the opening track on the band’s upcoming album All Nerve, which is set to arrive on March 2 via 4AD.
The record sees Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson together again for the lineup’s first full-length release since 1993’s Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008 record Mountain Battles.
The Breeders previously revealed the title track from the album and Wait In The Car.
In addition, the band have today launched The Breeders Digest Playlist Generator which creates a series of personalised tracks for fans through Spotify through a questionnaire.
The Breeders will head out on tour from April, with shows planned in North American, Europe and the UK. Find details below.
The Breeders All Nerve tracklist
- Nervous Mary
- Wait In The Car
- All Nerve
- MetaGoth
- Spacewoman
- Walking With The Killer
- Howl At The Summit
- Archangel’s Thunderbird
- Dawn: Making An Effort
- Skinhead #2
- Blues At The Acropolis
The Breeders 2018 tour dates
Apr 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Apr 08: San Fransisco The Masonic, CA
Apr 13: Seattle Showbox, WA
Apr 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Apr 16: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Apr 18: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO
Apr 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Apr 23: Houston House Of Blues, TX
May 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA
May 06: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON
May 08: Chicago The vic Theatre, IL
May 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO
May 27: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
May 28: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK
May 29: Leeds Stylus, UK
May 30: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 02: Cognac Westrock, France
Jun 05: Ferrara Cortile Estense, Italy
Jun 06: Milan Santeria, Italy
Jun 26: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jun 28: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden
Jul 03: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Jul 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Jul 10: Bristol Academy, UK
Jul 11: Birmingham Institute, UK
Jul 13: Manchester Ritz, UK