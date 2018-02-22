Watch the video for infectious new LIINES single Shallow

Manchester punks LIINES premiere the video for brand new single Shallow only on TeamRock

Manchester post-punks LIINES are streaming the video for their new single, Shallow, only on TeamRock. Shallow is the follow-up to the 2017 double-A side single Disappear/Be Here, and is the first new material to be released by the band in 2018. It accompanies the announcement of their debut album Stop-Start, which will be released on 4 May via Reckless Yes Records.

Talking to TeamRock about the single, vocalist Zoe McVeigh told us: "For me, this song is about someone obsessed by something or someone and all the anxiety that comes with this sort of experience: ‘What were you thinking? / What were you thinking? / Cos I can’t get over it / I can’t forget it'." "It’s relentless and on loop, which I hope shows how it feels when those kinds of obsessive feelings develop and won’t let up. I wanted a song that made the listener feel like they were suffocating and almost relieved when it was over."