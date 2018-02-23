 Skip to main content

Watch the video for upbeat new IDestroy single Lemons

News / 10 hours ago / by TeamRock

Bristol alt-punks IDestroy premiere the video for their new single Lemons, and you can watch it exclusively on TeamRock right now

Bristol alt-punks are streaming the video for their new single, Lemons, only on TeamRock.

Lemons is taken from upcoming EP Pure Joy Of Life, due to be released on March 9. It is the first new material to be released by the band since their debut EP Vanity Loves Me was released last year.

Talking to TeamRock about the single, the band to us: "The idea behind Lemons is quite simply: have fun and don't take life too seriously. Drink lemonade and most importantly, don't suck lemons – we made Jenn test this theory in the video and she's still not forgiven us..."

"The inspiration for the track came from a real life person. She was a rather uptight, obnoxious lady I used to have the joys of working with."

IDestroy's new EP, Pure Joy Of Life, is due to be released on March 9th

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 1 day ago No girls allowed: One singer’s struggle with sexism in the music industry
Feature / 10 days ago TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!
News / 22 days ago Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog & TeamRock launch She Rocks month
Feature / 22 days ago 50 women who changed rock'n'roll
Previous LISTEN TO IMAGINE DRAGONS UPLIFTING NEW TRACK NEXT TO ME
Next  

Latest News

Slayer look back at their career in new video documentary
News / 6 hours ago
Slayer look back at their career in new video documentary
News / 6 hours ago
Big Big Train recruit Cosmograf’s Robin Armstrong for live shows
News / 7 hours ago
Gazpacho return with new single and Soyuz album details
News / 7 hours ago
Toto announce the limited edition All In box set
News / 8 hours ago
Listen to Breaking Benjamin’s powerful new track Blood
News / 9 hours ago
Andy Tillison Releases Promo Video For Sanctuary In Music
News / 9 hours ago
Dream Theater’s Jordan Rudess announces solo tour dates
News / 10 hours ago
Listen to Imagine Dragons uplifting new track Next To Me
News / 11 hours ago
Def Leppard and Journey launch Mission Impossible tour video
News / 11 hours ago
Listen to epic new Dimmu Borgir track Interdimensional Summit
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC
News / 1 day ago
Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC
Behemoth reveal new live package Messe Noire
News / 13 hours ago
Behemoth reveal new live package Messe Noire
Def Leppard and Journey launch Mission Impossible tour video
News / 11 hours ago
Def Leppard and Journey launch Mission Impossible tour video
Slayer look back at their career in new video documentary
News / 6 hours ago
Slayer look back at their career in new video documentary
Andy Tillison Releases Promo Video For Sanctuary In Music
News / 9 hours ago
Andy Tillison Releases Promo Video For Sanctuary In Music
Ozzy Osbourne and family to launch podcast series
News / 1 day ago
Ozzy Osbourne and family to launch podcast series
Watch Myles Kennedy’s lyric video for Devil On The Wall
News / 2 days ago
Watch Myles Kennedy’s lyric video for Devil On The Wall
Listen to Breaking Benjamin’s powerful new track Blood
News / 8 hours ago
Listen to Breaking Benjamin’s powerful new track Blood
Trivium release live video for Betrayer
News / 1 day ago
Trivium release live video for Betrayer

Promoted

Top