Ash announce headline UK tour

Ash have announced a headline UK tour which will take place in October.

The band have lined up the shows in support of their upcoming studio album Islands, which will arrive on May 18 via Infectious Music.

Earlier this month, the Northern Irish outfit revealed the first track from the follow-up to 2015’s Kablammo! in the shape of Buzzkill.

Ash had previously been confirmed for a handful of festival appearances this year, with the headline tour getting underway at Sheffield’s Leadmill on October 16 and concluding with a set at the O2 Forum in London on the 24th of the month.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Monday, March 5.

Islands is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Ash’s confirmed 2018 shows.