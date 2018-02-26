Listen to The Hyena Kill’s brutal new track Exit Mask

The Hyena Kill have premiered their brand new track Exit Mask exclusively with TeamRock.

The song will feature on the Manchester duo of Steven Dobb and Lorna Blundell’s upcoming EP Spun, which will launch on April 23 via APF Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Dobb tells TeamRock: “Exit Mask is a twisted tale of love, obsession and suicide. It was the last track to be written for the EP and is our new favourite to play live.

“It’s just a barrage of riffs and shouting wrapped around a thumping drum beat. Basically, everything we both love from music.

“Producer Andy Hawkins managed to capture the sound we had in our heads and really brought the track screaming to life.”

The Hyena Kill will also head out on the road throughout April, with dates planned in Spain and the UK. They’ll also play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Find details below.