Listen to The Hyena Kill’s brutal new track Exit Mask

News / 2 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: The Hyena Kill launch stream of new single Exit Mask - taken from their upcoming Spun EP

The Hyena Kill have premiered their brand new track Exit Mask exclusively with TeamRock.

The song will feature on the Manchester duo of Steven Dobb and Lorna Blundell’s upcoming EP Spun, which will launch on April 23 via APF Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Dobb tells TeamRock: “Exit Mask is a twisted tale of love, obsession and suicide. It was the last track to be written for the EP and is our new favourite to play live.

“It’s just a barrage of riffs and shouting wrapped around a thumping drum beat. Basically, everything we both love from music.

“Producer Andy Hawkins managed to capture the sound we had in our heads and really brought the track screaming to life.”

The Hyena Kill will also head out on the road throughout April, with dates planned in Spain and the UK. They’ll also play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Find details below.

The Hyena Kill Spun EP tracklist

  1. Exit Mask
  2. Panic Womb
  3. Ribbons
  4. Pound of Flesh
  5. Dare To Swim (ft. Stefanie Mannaerts)
  6. Cells

The Hyena Kill 2018 tour dates

Apr 11: Barcelona Rock Sound, Spain
Apr 12: Zaragoza Creedence, Spain
Apr 13: Bilbao Sala Satellite T, Spain
Apr 14: Madrir Fun House, Spain
Apr 21: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Apr 22: Glasgow Stereo, UK
Apr 23: Newcastle Think Tank, UK
Apr 24: London Old Blue Last, UK
Apr 25: Bristol Mother’s Ruin, UK
Jun 10-12: Donington Download Festival, UK

