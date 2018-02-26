 Skip to main content

Zola Jesus announces new album Okovi: Additions

News / 10 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Zola Jesus will release a new album entitled Okovi: Additions featuring previously unheard tracks and remixes - listen to stream of Bound

Zola Jesus has announced details of a new album titled Okovi: Additions.

It’s set for release on April 6 and will feature unheard tracks and remixes of songs from her 2017 record Okovi.

Jesus, aka Nika Roza Danilova, says: “The songs on Additions traverse a vast amount of sonic ground, but taken together, they cohere remarkably well as an album, all while serving to enrich the experience of Okovi.

“These four new songs were intended to be on Okovi. Each of them represents a snapshot of my journey in making the record and are just as precious to me as the songs that made it onto the final track listing.

“The remixes are beloved in their own way, as most were born from organic circumstances, and have drawn the original songs into completely new atmospheres.”

To mark the announcement, she’s released a stream of one of the new track titled Bound.

Find the Okovi: Additions tracklist and cover art below, along with a list of tour dates.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 13 hours ago Blue October share video for new track I Hope You’re Happy
News / 14 hours ago Listen to The Hyena Kill’s brutal new track Exit Mask
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
News / 25 Jan 2018 New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

Zola Jesus Okovi: Additions tracklist

  1. Vacant
  2. Bound
  3. Pilot Light
  4. Bitten Wool
  5. Ash to Bone (Johnny Jewel Remix)
  6. Siphon (Katie Gately Remix)
  7. Exhumed (Randall Dunn and Aaron Weaver Remix)
  8. Soak (Joanne Pollock Remix)

Zola Jesus 2018 tour dates

Apr 17: Copenhagen Hotel Cecil, Denmark
Apr 18: Gothenburg Nefertiti, Sweden
Apr 19: Malmo Ikonst, Sweden
Apr 21: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands
Apr 22: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Apr 25: Los Angeles Teragram, CA
Apr 28: San Francisco Slims, CA
Apr 30: Sacramento Harlow’s, CA
May 01: Portland Aladdin Theater, OR
May 02: Vancouver Rickshaw, BC
May 04: Salt Lake City State Room, UT
May 05: Boulder Fox, CO
May 06: Omaha Waiting Room, NE
May 08: St Paul Turf Club, MN
May 11: Mayer Arcosanti, AZ
May 13: New York Mhow, NY
May 17: Brooklyn Public, NY

From the archive

Zola Jesus at Village Underground, London - live review
Review / 19 Dec 2017
Zola Jesus at Village Underground, London - live review
TeamRock+ logo
Live Review
Previous ASH ANNOUNCE HEADLINE UK TOUR
Next  

Latest News

At The Gates detail new album To Drink From The Night Itself
News / 7 hours ago
At The Gates detail new album To Drink From The Night Itself
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind
News / 9 hours ago
Poly-Math make new single Ink Of Scholars / Blood Of Tigris free to download
News / 9 hours ago
Babymetal reveal US and European tour dates
News / 10 hours ago
Neshiima release video for Here Forever (feat. Renny from Forever Never)
News / 11 hours ago
Metallica announce 2018/2019 North American tour dates
News / 12 hours ago
Ash announce headline UK tour
News / 12 hours ago
Underoath return with new single and album details
News / 13 hours ago
Blue October share video for new track I Hope You’re Happy
News / 14 hours ago
Clutch announce UK tour and give album update
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

The Rolling Stones announce dates in UK and Ireland
News / 16 hours ago
The Rolling Stones announce dates in UK and Ireland
Clutch announce UK tour and give album update
News / 14 hours ago
Clutch announce UK tour and give album update
Babymetal reveal US and European tour dates
News / 9 hours ago
Babymetal reveal US and European tour dates
Moody Blues Release Days Of Future Passed Trailer
News / 1 day ago
Moody Blues Release Days Of Future Passed Trailer
Metallica announce 2018/2019 North American tour dates
News / 11 hours ago
Metallica announce 2018/2019 North American tour dates
Judas Priest tease new track Evil Never Dies
News / 15 hours ago
Judas Priest tease new track Evil Never Dies
Listen to Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to Chris Cornell’s take on Johnny Cash’s You Never Knew My Mind
Ash announce headline UK tour
News / 12 hours ago
Ash announce headline UK tour
Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC
News / 4 days ago
Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC

Promoted

Top