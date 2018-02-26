Zola Jesus announces new album Okovi: Additions

Zola Jesus will release a new album entitled Okovi: Additions featuring previously unheard tracks and remixes - listen to stream of Bound

It’s set for release on April 6 and will feature unheard tracks and remixes of songs from her 2017 record Okovi.

Jesus, aka Nika Roza Danilova, says: “The songs on Additions traverse a vast amount of sonic ground, but taken together, they cohere remarkably well as an album, all while serving to enrich the experience of Okovi.

“These four new songs were intended to be on Okovi. Each of them represents a snapshot of my journey in making the record and are just as precious to me as the songs that made it onto the final track listing.

“The remixes are beloved in their own way, as most were born from organic circumstances, and have drawn the original songs into completely new atmospheres.”

To mark the announcement, she’s released a stream of one of the new track titled Bound.

Find the Okovi: Additions tracklist and cover art below, along with a list of tour dates.