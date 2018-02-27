 Skip to main content

Watch Queen Kwong’s kaleidoscopic video for One Lung

News / 3 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Queen Kwong releases video for new track One Lung - taken from upcoming album Love Me To Death

Queen Kwong has released a video for new track One Lung.

The song will appear on the Carre Callaway-fronted project's upcoming album Love Me To Death which will launch on April 13 via Edison Sound.

Galloway was inspired to create the video with an all-female production team led by director Tammy Sanchez after she was sexually harassed and berated online.

The follow-up to 2015’s Get A Witness was originally due to arrive earlier this month, but was pushed back after Callaway was diagnosed with a lung disease.

She explains: “This was discovered after I coughed up more than a pint of blood and had to be rushed to hospital. If it weren't so close to the release, I'd have renamed the song Blood Lung, but things can only align so perfectly!

"Anyway, I'm at the beginning stages of diagnoses and treatment, therefore, the prognosis has not yet been determined.

“Due to this news, the record release and touring have been postponed. In the meantime, let's hope I'm able to keep both of my lungs for a while.”

As for the video inspiration, Callaway says: “Some of you are aware of the several months of harassment and body shaming I endured last year by men in another band.

“It was a draining experience, but I came out of it appreciating my female friends and peers more than ever before, and I was inspired to team up with other artistic women to create this video.”

She adds: “This visual piece is about reclaiming autonomy over our own bodies. This video was made by women and is about the female body belonging only to itself. This piece is not about sex. It is about power. It is about beauty. It is about strength.”

The May tour dates will be announced in due course.

Love Me To Death is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

TeamRock.com, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog have joined forces for She Rocks month, which celebrates the women who have changed and continue to shape music.

Keep up to date with the She Rocks month on social media using the hashtag #SheRocks.

Queen Kwong Love Me To Death tracklist

  1. Love Me To Death
  2. One Lung
  3. Fools Gold
  4. Raptures
  5. The Happiest Place
  6. Third World Girl
  7. White Whine
  8. Prehistoric Blues
  9. On The Mend
  10. Old Faithful
  11. Sun Of Life

