Watch Queen Kwong’s kaleidoscopic video for One Lung

Queen Kwong has released a video for new track One Lung.

The song will appear on the Carre Callaway-fronted project's upcoming album Love Me To Death which will launch on April 13 via Edison Sound.

Galloway was inspired to create the video with an all-female production team led by director Tammy Sanchez after she was sexually harassed and berated online.

The follow-up to 2015’s Get A Witness was originally due to arrive earlier this month, but was pushed back after Callaway was diagnosed with a lung disease.

She explains: “This was discovered after I coughed up more than a pint of blood and had to be rushed to hospital. If it weren't so close to the release, I'd have renamed the song Blood Lung, but things can only align so perfectly!

"Anyway, I'm at the beginning stages of diagnoses and treatment, therefore, the prognosis has not yet been determined.

“Due to this news, the record release and touring have been postponed. In the meantime, let's hope I'm able to keep both of my lungs for a while.”