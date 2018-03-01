Marmozets add extra shows to 2018 tour

Marmozets will play 7 dates across England in May in support of their new album Knowing What You Know Now

Marmozets have announced a run of tour dates which will take place across England in May.

The seven shows will kick off at The Waterfront in Norwich on May 4 and wrap up with a performance at Oxford’s O2 Academy on the 11th of the month.

The band say: “We just can't get enough of you guys! We're coming back for another run of UK shows – let's get weird and wonderful.”

The new dates have been lined up in support of Marmozets latest album Knowing What You Know Now, which arrived in January via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist Sam MacIntyre said: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”

Marmozets are currently on the road in North America. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.