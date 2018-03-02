Glassjaw and Shellac to headline ArcTanGent 2018

Pelican, Arcane Roots, Alcest, Vennart and more also confirmed for this year’s ArcTanGent festival

ArcTanGent organisers have revealed that Glassjaw and Shellac will headline this year’s festival.

It’ll take place at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, on August 16-18, with And So I Watch You From Afar, Rolo Tomassi, Giraffes? Giraffes!, Pianos Become Teeth, Alpha Male Tea Party, Jamie Lenman, Foxing, Gallops, Talons, Bossk, Svalbard, Gulfer, Body Hound and Gug all previously announced.

And along with Glassjaw and Shellac, it’s been confirmed that Pelican will perform a UK exclusive set.

La Dispute, Arcane Roots, Alcest, Zeal & Ardor, Black Peaks, Vennart, Delta Sleep, Telepathy, People Like Milk Products (Memory of Elephants & Chiyoda Ku Big Band), Scalping, Wren, Jo Quail, VLMV and Vasquez have also been announced today.

Organiser James Scarlett says: “This feels like the biggest and best announcement we’ve ever done at ArcTanGent.

"Having Glassjaw and Shellac as main stage headliners will be amazing, but personally I’m also very excited about Pelican’s first visit to Fernhill Farm – it’s certainly long overdue.

“I’d really urge people to check out our Spotify playlist. We put a huge amount of effort into curating a line up that has strength in depth from the top to the bottom – so go check out Telepathy. Check out Scalping. Check out Zeal & Ardor if you don’t know them. Check out them all!”

Tickets are available through the official ArcTanGent website. Find the lineup poster below.