Reef announce their first album in 18 years

Reef have announced that they’ll release their first album in 18 years in May.

The follow-up to 2000’s Getaway is titled Revelation and it’ll arrive on May 4 via earMUSIC – the same day that they’ll head out on the road on the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour with The Wildhearts, Terrorvision and Dodgy.

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says: “We didn’t want to just make a good record, we wanted to make a great record. We were writing the songs for two and a half years, road-testing them when we were on tour.

“We’d play four or five new songs every night, really watching the crowd. If their eyes glazed over or they went to the bar, then we dropped those songs. But if a song engaged with them – a melody they can hook into, a guitar riff – then that was a real pointer for how we went about it.

“Hopefully that’s helped make the album is as strong as it is.”

Revelation was recorded in Ireland and produced by long-time collaborator George Drakoulias.

Guitarist Jesse Wood says: “Recording in Ireland was really special. It’s always been a magical place for me and we spent a few great weeks there with George. I already can’t wait to make the next album!”

Revelation is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with all of Reef’s upcoming UK tour dates.