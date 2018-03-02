 Skip to main content

Reef announce their first album in 18 years

News / 12 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Reef will release their new album Revelation in May - their first record since 2000’s Getaway

Reef have announced that they’ll release their first album in 18 years in May.

The follow-up to 2000’s Getaway is titled Revelation and it’ll arrive on May 4 via earMUSIC – the same day that they’ll head out on the road on the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour with The Wildhearts, Terrorvision and Dodgy.

Reef frontman Gary Stringer says: “We didn’t want to just make a good record, we wanted to make a great record. We were writing the songs for two and a half years, road-testing them when we were on tour.

“We’d play four or five new songs every night, really watching the crowd. If their eyes glazed over or they went to the bar, then we dropped those songs. But if a song engaged with them – a melody they can hook into, a guitar riff – then that was a real pointer for how we went about it.

“Hopefully that’s helped make the album is as strong as it is.”

Revelation was recorded in Ireland and produced by long-time collaborator George Drakoulias.

Guitarist Jesse Wood says: “Recording in Ireland was really special. It’s always been a magical place for me and we spent a few great weeks there with George. I already can’t wait to make the next album!”

Revelation is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with all of Reef’s upcoming UK tour dates.

Reef Revelation tracklist

  1. Revelation
  2. My Sweet Love (featuring Sheryl Crow)
  3. Provide
  4. How I Got Over
  5. Don't Go Changing Your Mind
  6. Precious Metal
  7. Just Feel Love
  8. Ball And Chain
  9. First Mistake
  10. Darling Be Home Soon
  11. Lone Rider
  12. Like A Ship (Without A Sail)

Reef 2018 UK tour dates

Apr 26: Lincoln The Engine Shed
Apr 27: Hull The Welly
Apr 28: Liverpool Arts Club
May 04: Manchester Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 06: London Eventim Apollo (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 10: Reading Sub89
May 11: Brighton Concorde 2
May 12: Norwich Waterfront
May 18: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms
May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 24: Leeds O2 Academy (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 25: Bristol Motion (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
May 26: Portsmouth Guildhall (Britrock Must Be Destroyed!)
Jun 23: A Beautiful Day Out at Eden

