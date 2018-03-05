 Skip to main content

Black Peaks and more confirmed for 2000 Trees

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Black Peaks, Ho99o9, The Xcerts, Dream State and more have been added to this year’s 2000 Trees festival bill

Organisers of this year’s 2000 Trees festival have added a further 17 artists to this year’s bill.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14, with bands including Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, Creeper and Turbowolf previously announced.

They’ll now been joined by Black Peaks, Ho99o9, The Xcerts, Sløtface, Hellions, Dream State, Press To Meco, Fangclub, Gallops, Nervus, Black Futures, Gender Roles, Bitch Falcon, Lady Bird, Sun Arcana, Haggard Cat and Sean McGowan.

Black Peaks say: “2000 Trees has always been a very special festival to our band – it’s a proper music festival for proper music fans, the atmosphere is unlike anywhere else, and once again the lineup is amazing.

“We’ve played with and met some awesome people at this festival. We can’t wait to be back and to bring some new tunes with us.”

The Xcerts add: “We are wildly psyched to be returning to 2000 Trees this year. We hold the festival very dear to our hearts and this will be our second time gracing the main stage. You better believe it’s going to be holy!”

Dream State say they’ve always wanted to play at the festival and add: “We go every year as fans of both the festival itself and the bands they book, so it was a pretty incredible moment for us to hear that we had been asked to play! To say that we cannot wait to perform is an understatement!”

Tickets for this year’s 2000 Trees are now available from the official festival website. Find the latest lineup poster below.

