MC5's Kick Out The Jams anniversary tour planned

Wayne Kramer will head out on tour with a star-studded lineup to celebrate Kick Out The Jams' 50th anniversary later this year

Wayne Kramer will head out on the road to celebrate MC5’s classic 1969 debut album Kick Out The Jams later this year.

It’s reported that shows in the US and Europe are being planned, with MC5 co-founder and guitarist Kramer joined by Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Fugazi’s Brendan Canty, Dug Pinnick from King’s X and Zen Guerrilla’s Marcus Durant.

They’ll play Kick Out The Jams in full along with other MC5 material and wrap up the shows in Detroit on October 27. Further details are expected to be revealed later this month.

Kramer says: “The message of the MC5 has always been the sense of possibilities: a new music, a new politics, a new lifestyle.

“Today, there is a corrupt regime in power, an endless war thousands of miles away, and uncontrollable violence wracking our country. It’s becoming less and less clear if we’re talking about 1968 or 2018.

“I’m now compelled to share this music I created with my brothers 50 years ago. My goal is that the audience leaves these concerts fuelled by the positive and unifying power of rock music.”

Meanwhile, Kramer’s memoirs titled The Hard Stuff: Dope, Crime, The MC5, And My Life Of Impossibilities will be released on August 14 and is now available for pre-order.