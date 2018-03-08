Initiative to help young women become music promoters is launched

Collaboration between the Music Venue Trust and MusicPlanet Live titled Fightback: Grassroots Promoter is launched on International Women’s Day

A new campaign has been launched to mark International Women’s Day which will help young women become music promoters.

The project titled Fightback: Grassroots Promoter has been set up by Music Venue Trust and MusicPlanet Live and aims to give females the skills they need to succeed in becoming independent music promoters.

Fightback: Grassroots Promoter will make £100,000 available in subsidy guarantees to underwrite 100 Fightback fundraising shows at Grassroots Music Venues across the UK.

A statement explains: “Under 25s who want to promote a show are often put off by the risk or the lack of information about who to speak to, how to get the best deal, or what connections they need.

“At the same time, grassroots music venues are crying out for new young promoters with fresh ideas. Add into that mix, a lack of diversity in the music industry and it adds up to a series of barriers to young women taking up promoting and adding their unique voice and ideas to the grassroots scene.”