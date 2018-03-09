 Skip to main content

Watch Nightmare Air’s abstract video for new track Fade Out

News / 7 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Nightmare Air premiere video for their new song Fade Out - the title track from their new album

Nightmare Air have released a video for their new song Fade Out exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the trio of Swaan Miller, Dave Dupuis and Jimmy Lucido’s new album which launched at the beginning of March, with the video produced by Tachyons.

The band tell TeamRock: “We’ve been wanting to do a collaboration with Tachyons for some time and this song with all the analogue keys pumping throughout fit perfectly with Tachyons’ twisted analogue video vibe.

“We filmed the nuts and bolts ourselves with my little point and shoot camera, sent Logan – Tachyons – the footage and, voila! Colourful distorted glory. Really happy how this one came out.”

Nightmare Air will support Gary Numan on the UK and Ireland leg of his European tour which gets under way in Portsmouth on Monday, March 12.

Find a list of live dates below.

Nightmare Air 2018 tour dates with Gary Numan

Mar 12: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre, UK
Mar 13: Warwick Arts Centre, UK
Mar 14: Leicester O2 Academy, UK
Mar 16: Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, UK
Mar 17: Middlesbrough Empire, UK
Mar 19: Preston Guild Hall, UK
Mar 20: Hull City Hall, UK
Mar 21: Sheffield The Foundry, UK
Mar 23: Isle Of Man Villa Marina
Mar 24: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK
Mar 25: Northampton Road Menders, UK
Mar 28: Belfast The Limelight, UK
Mar 29: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

