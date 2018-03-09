Watch Nightmare Air’s abstract video for new track Fade Out

Nightmare Air have released a video for their new song Fade Out exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the trio of Swaan Miller, Dave Dupuis and Jimmy Lucido’s new album which launched at the beginning of March, with the video produced by Tachyons.

The band tell TeamRock: “We’ve been wanting to do a collaboration with Tachyons for some time and this song with all the analogue keys pumping throughout fit perfectly with Tachyons’ twisted analogue video vibe.

“We filmed the nuts and bolts ourselves with my little point and shoot camera, sent Logan – Tachyons – the footage and, voila! Colourful distorted glory. Really happy how this one came out.”

Nightmare Air will support Gary Numan on the UK and Ireland leg of his European tour which gets under way in Portsmouth on Monday, March 12.

Find a list of live dates below.