 Skip to main content

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes quits

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes leaves the band amicably saying that touring and playing live were having a negative effect on his mental health

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes has left the band, it’s been announced.

Jakes has released a statement saying that the grind of life on the road was beginning to have a negative effect on his mental health and, as a result, he’s made the decision to walk away.

He says: “I’m writing this with the news that I’ve decided to call it a day with Lonely The Brave.

“I’m afraid the problems I’ve been having, with touring and playing live, have made things really difficult concerning my mental health side of things. Sorry I couldn’t push on through it.

“To the LTB boys, thank you fellas for the amazing time I had with you! All the very best with the band going forward. It was a helluva ride. Thanks Wez, James and Mease.

“Most of all thank you to everyone I saw at the gigs and spent their money on the music I was part of. It meant so much!”

Lonely The Brave have begun writing material for what will be their third studio album and have thanked Jakes for his contribution to the band.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
News / 2 hours ago Documentary focusing on Latin America’s heavy metal scene planned
News / 4 hours ago Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me
News / 5 hours ago Bruce Dickinson’s Scream For Me Sarajevo documentary set for UK cinemas

They say in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Dave’s departure from Lonely The Brave. As a brother in music, vocalist and co-founder of the band, he has been integral to everything we’ve done.

“These times have been life defining for all of us and it’s been a privilege to have shared them with one of the best singers of our generation.

“We will miss Dave greatly as a musical collaborator but remain great friends – health and wellbeing have to be a priority so we fully understand and respect his decision.

“We’ll all be eternally grateful for the support we have received over the last few years, we will cherish the memories of sharing a stage with Dave, and sharing the experience with everyone who has come to see us.”

The statement continues: “This is not the end of Lonely The Brave. The four of us will continue with a new vocalist and we plan to begin the search as soon as possible.

“We shall return to the live arena when the time is right and will be continuing to work on new material in the meantime.”

Lonely The Brave released their second album Things Will Matter in 2016 while a redux version arrived last year.

From the archive

Lonely The Brave: Our music's a journey, we have no idea where it's going
Feature / 10 Nov 2017
Lonely The Brave: Our music's a journey, we have no idea where it's going
Previous WATCH NIGHTMARE AIR’S ABSTRACT VIDEO FOR NEW TRACK FADE OUT
Next  

Latest News

Parkway Drive reveal new album Reverence - watch video for The Void
News / 20 minutes ago
Parkway Drive reveal new album Reverence - watch video for The Void
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Circuline perform Stereotypes live
News / 2 hours ago
Documentary focusing on Latin America’s heavy metal scene planned
News / 3 hours ago
King Crimson announce new live album
News / 3 hours ago
Bloodstock add 4 more bands to 2018 bill
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me
News / 5 hours ago
Bruce Dickinson’s Scream For Me Sarajevo documentary set for UK cinemas
News / 21 hours ago
Aaron Clift Experiment To Release New Album In May
News / 22 hours ago
I Built The Sky Release Promo Video For Cumulus
News / 22 hours ago
X Japan announce reunion anniversary shows with special guests
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Tool post official statement about new album
News / 1 day ago
Tool post official statement about new album
Bruce Dickinson’s Scream For Me Sarajevo documentary set for UK cinemas
News / 5 hours ago
Bruce Dickinson’s Scream For Me Sarajevo documentary set for UK cinemas
Procol Harum Announce London Palladium Show
News / 1 day ago
Procol Harum Announce London Palladium Show
X Japan announce reunion anniversary shows with special guests
News / 22 hours ago
X Japan announce reunion anniversary shows with special guests
FM conjure up a Latin vibe on Playin' Tricks On Me
News / 1 day ago
FM conjure up a Latin vibe on Playin' Tricks On Me
Aaron Clift Experiment To Release New Album In May
News / 21 hours ago
Aaron Clift Experiment To Release New Album In May
Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me
News / 4 hours ago
Listen to brand new Pearl Jam track Can’t Deny Me
Brian Johnson joins Mick Fleetwood for cover of Route 66
News / 4 days ago
Brian Johnson joins Mick Fleetwood for cover of Route 66
Watch A Perfect Circle’s new video for Disillusioned
News / 4 days ago
Watch A Perfect Circle’s new video for Disillusioned

Promoted

Top