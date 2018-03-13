Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes quits

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes leaves the band amicably saying that touring and playing live were having a negative effect on his mental health

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes has left the band, it’s been announced.

Jakes has released a statement saying that the grind of life on the road was beginning to have a negative effect on his mental health and, as a result, he’s made the decision to walk away.

He says: “I’m writing this with the news that I’ve decided to call it a day with Lonely The Brave.

“I’m afraid the problems I’ve been having, with touring and playing live, have made things really difficult concerning my mental health side of things. Sorry I couldn’t push on through it.

“To the LTB boys, thank you fellas for the amazing time I had with you! All the very best with the band going forward. It was a helluva ride. Thanks Wez, James and Mease.

“Most of all thank you to everyone I saw at the gigs and spent their money on the music I was part of. It meant so much!”

Lonely The Brave have begun writing material for what will be their third studio album and have thanked Jakes for his contribution to the band.