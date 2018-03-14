 Skip to main content

Imagine Dragons share epic video for Next To Me

News / 43 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Imagine Dragons release 12-minute video for their new single Next To Me - taken from their 3rd studio album Evolve

Imagine Dragons have released a video for their new track titled Next To Me.

The Mark Pellington-directed promo was filmed between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and takes the form of a short film, clocking in at just under 12-minutes.

The song itself features on the US outfit’s third studio album Evolve, which launched last month.

Vocalist Dan Reynolds says: “I wrote this song about the strains of the relationships in my own life and the beauty of enduring love. After late night conversations with Mark Pellington about life and his passion behind his vision for the film, we knew we wanted to take the journey with him.”

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across South America and have dates planned in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America deep into 2018.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Date Venue Location
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00PM Hipódromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Argentina
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PM Parque O`Higgins Santiago, Chile
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:00PM Asuncionico Asuncion, Paraguay
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Km de Vantagens Hall Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Autódromo de Interlagos Sao Paulo, Brazil
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM AccorHotels Arena Paris, France
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropole Arena Bordeaux, France
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM WiZink Center Madrid, Spain
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Sud de France Arena Montpellier, France
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Olympiahalle Munich, Germany
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria
Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Arena Prague Prague, Czech Republic
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM König-Pilsener-Arena Oberhausen, Germany
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Germany
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM oslo spektrum Oslo, Norway
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Ericsson Globe Stockholm, Sweden
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Perth Arena Perth, Australia
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, Australia
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, Australia
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Brisbane Entertainment Centre Boondall, Australia
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia
Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM XFINITY THEATRE Hartford, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Xfinity Center Mansfield, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Lakeview Amphitheater Syracuse, United States
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Hershey Park Stadium Hershey, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER Cuyahoga Falls, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Madison Square Garden New York, United States
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, United States
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Indianapolis, United States
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Century Link Center Omaha, United States
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, United States
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30PM Summerfest Milwaukee, United States
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, United States
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Radio 104.5’s 11th Birthday Show – Day Two (BB&T Pavilion) Camden, United States
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, United States
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER Virginia Beach, United States
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, United States
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Colonial Life Arena Columbia, United States
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, United States
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Bridgestone Arena Nashville, United States
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Sprint Center Kansas City, United States
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, United States
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, United States
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM The Forum Inglewood, United States
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 5:00PM The Forum Inglewood, United States
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Concord Pavilion Concord, United States
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, United States
Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, United States
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Bok Center Tulsa, United States
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Austin360 Amphitheater Austin, United States
Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Smoothie King Center New Orleans, United States
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Amphitheater at The Wharf Orange Beach, United States
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Coral Sky Amphitheater West Palm Beach, United States
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, United States
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00PM Green Park St Polten, Austria
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00PM VTB Arena - Dynamo Central Stadium Moscow, Russian Federation
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM NSC Olympic Kiev, Ukraine
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Toyota Stadium Frisco, United States

