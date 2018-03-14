Imagine Dragons share epic video for Next To Me

Imagine Dragons release 12-minute video for their new single Next To Me - taken from their 3rd studio album Evolve

Imagine Dragons have released a video for their new track titled Next To Me.

The Mark Pellington-directed promo was filmed between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and takes the form of a short film, clocking in at just under 12-minutes.

The song itself features on the US outfit’s third studio album Evolve, which launched last month.

Vocalist Dan Reynolds says: “I wrote this song about the strains of the relationships in my own life and the beauty of enduring love. After late night conversations with Mark Pellington about life and his passion behind his vision for the film, we knew we wanted to take the journey with him.”

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across South America and have dates planned in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America deep into 2018.

