Imagine Dragons share epic video for Next To Me
Imagine Dragons release 12-minute video for their new single Next To Me - taken from their 3rd studio album Evolve
Imagine Dragons have released a video for their new track titled Next To Me.
The Mark Pellington-directed promo was filmed between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and takes the form of a short film, clocking in at just under 12-minutes.
The song itself features on the US outfit’s third studio album Evolve, which launched last month.
Vocalist Dan Reynolds says: “I wrote this song about the strains of the relationships in my own life and the beauty of enduring love. After late night conversations with Mark Pellington about life and his passion behind his vision for the film, we knew we wanted to take the journey with him.”
Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across South America and have dates planned in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America deep into 2018.
Find further details below.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Hipódromo de San Isidro
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Parque O`Higgins
|Santiago, Chile
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:00PM
|Asuncionico
|Asuncion, Paraguay
|Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Km de Vantagens Hall
|Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Autódromo de Interlagos
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|AccorHotels Arena
|Paris, France
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metropole Arena
|Bordeaux, France
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palau Sant Jordi
|Barcelona, Spain
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|WiZink Center
|Madrid, Spain
|Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sud de France Arena
|Montpellier, France
|Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Halle Tony Garnier
|Lyon, France
|Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Olympiahalle
|Munich, Germany
|Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hallenstadion
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wiener Stadthalle
|Vienna, Austria
|Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Arena Prague
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|König-Pilsener-Arena
|Oberhausen, Germany
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Festhalle
|Frankfurt, Germany
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Barclaycard Arena
|Hamburg, Germany
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|oslo spektrum
|Oslo, Norway
|Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ericsson Globe
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Perth Arena
|Perth, Australia
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Margaret Court Arena
|Melbourne, Australia
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Margaret Court Arena
|Melbourne, Australia
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brisbane Entertainment Centre
|Boondall, Australia
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Qudos Bank Arena
|Sydney, Australia
|Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Spark Arena
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TSB Bank Arena
|Wellington, New Zealand
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|XFINITY THEATRE
|Hartford, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Xfinity Center
|Mansfield, United States
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
|Bangor, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, United States
|Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lakeview Amphitheater
|Syracuse, United States
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Budweiser Stage
|Toronto, Canada
|Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hershey Park Stadium
|Hershey, United States
|Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER
|Cuyahoga Falls, United States
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, United States
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Detroit, United States
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
|Indianapolis, United States
|Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Century Link Center
|Omaha, United States
|Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Sioux Falls, United States
|Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Summerfest
|Milwaukee, United States
|Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Saratoga Springs, United States
|Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Radio 104.5’s 11th Birthday Show – Day Two (BB&T Pavilion)
|Camden, United States
|Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Bristow, United States
|Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER
|Virginia Beach, United States
|Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Raleigh, United States
|Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Colonial Life Arena
|Columbia, United States
|Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brandon Amphitheater
|Brandon, United States
|Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Maryland Heights, United States
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Tinley Park, United States
|Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sprint Center
|Kansas City, United States
|Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Morrison, United States
|Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Forum
|Inglewood, United States
|Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 5:00PM
|The Forum
|Inglewood, United States
|Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Concord Pavilion
|Concord, United States
|Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bobcat Stadium
|Bozeman, United States
|Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Intrust Bank Arena
|Wichita, United States
|Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bok Center
|Tulsa, United States
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Austin360 Amphitheater
|Austin, United States
|Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|The Woodlands, United States
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Smoothie King Center
|New Orleans, United States
|Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Amphitheater at The Wharf
|Orange Beach, United States
|Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Coral Sky Amphitheater
|West Palm Beach, United States
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tampa, United States
|Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Green Park
|St Polten, Austria
|Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|VTB Arena - Dynamo Central Stadium
|Moscow, Russian Federation
|Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|NSC Olympic
|Kiev, Ukraine
|Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Toyota Stadium
|Frisco, United States