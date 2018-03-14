Listen to beautiful new Eels track Premonition

Eels release audio stream of their new single Premonition - lifted from upcoming album The Deconstruction

Eels have released an audio stream of their new single titled Premonition.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Deconstruction, which is set to arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS]. Eels previously revealed the title track from their 12th studio album.

Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.

“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”

The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.