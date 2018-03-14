 Skip to main content

Listen to beautiful new Eels track Premonition

News / 55 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Eels release audio stream of their new single Premonition - lifted from upcoming album The Deconstruction

Eels have released an audio stream of their new single titled Premonition.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Deconstruction, which is set to arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS]. Eels previously revealed the title track from their 12th studio album.

Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.

“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”

The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Eels The Deconstruction tracklist

  1. The Deconstruction
  2. Bone Dry
  3. The Quandary
  4. Premonition
  5. Rusty Pipes
  6. The Epiphany
  7. Today Is The Day
  8. Sweet Scorched Earth
  9. Coming Back
  10. Be Hurt
  11. You Are The Shining Light
  12. There I Said It
  13. Archie Goodnight
  14. The Unanswerable
  15. In Our Cathedral

Tour Dates

Date Venue Location
Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:30PM The Glass House Pomona, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30PM The Fonda Theatre Hollywood, United States
Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00PM The Fillmore San Francisco, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PM McMenamins Crystal Ballroom Portland, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:30PM Showbox at the Market Seattle, United States
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PM First Avenue Minneapolis, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00PM Thalia Hall Chicago, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Boston Boston, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8:00PM Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 7:30PM Union Transfer Philadelphia, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:30PM Lincoln Theatre Washington, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Maifeld Derby Mannheim, Germany
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12:00AM MVV Reitstadion / Maimarktgelände Mannheim, Germany
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:45PM TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:45PM Paradiso Grote Zaal Amsterdam, Netherlands
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 9:30PM Rocca Malatestiana Cesena, Italy
Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30PM TonHalle München München, Germany
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 6:00PM Große Freiheit 36 Hamburg, Germany
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, United Kingdom
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Belgium
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 8:00PM Iveagh Gardens Dublin, Ireland
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Belgium
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Belgium
Monday, July 9, 2018 at 8:00PM l'Olympia Paris, France
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 9:00PM Sala Barts Barcelona, Spain
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 2:00PM Passeio Maritimo de Alges Lisbon, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2:00PM Passeio Maritimo de Alges Lisbon, United Kingdom
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 3:00PM Passeio Maritimo de Alges Lisbon, United Kingdom
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 9:00PM Altes Hallenbad Feldkirch Feldkirch, Austria
Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8:30PM KKL Luzern, Luzerner Saal Luzern, Switzerland
