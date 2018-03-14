Listen to beautiful new Eels track Premonition
Eels release audio stream of their new single Premonition - lifted from upcoming album The Deconstruction
Eels have released an audio stream of their new single titled Premonition.
It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Deconstruction, which is set to arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS]. Eels previously revealed the title track from their 12th studio album.
Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.
“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”
The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.
Eels The Deconstruction tracklist
- The Deconstruction
- Bone Dry
- The Quandary
- Premonition
- Rusty Pipes
- The Epiphany
- Today Is The Day
- Sweet Scorched Earth
- Coming Back
- Be Hurt
- You Are The Shining Light
- There I Said It
- Archie Goodnight
- The Unanswerable
- In Our Cathedral
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Glass House
|Pomona, United States
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Fonda Theatre
|Hollywood, United States
|Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Fillmore
|San Francisco, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Showbox at the Market
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, United States
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues Boston
|Boston, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:30PM
|Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Maifeld Derby
|Mannheim, Germany
|Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12:00AM
|MVV Reitstadion / Maimarktgelände
|Mannheim, Germany
|Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:45PM
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:45PM
|Paradiso Grote Zaal
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 9:30PM
|Rocca Malatestiana
|Cesena, Italy
|Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30PM
|TonHalle München
|München, Germany
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Tempodrom
|Berlin, Germany
|Friday, June 29, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Große Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, Germany
|Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Festivalpark Werchter
|Werchter, Belgium
|Friday, July 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Iveagh Gardens
|Dublin, Ireland
|Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Festivalpark Werchter
|Werchter, Belgium
|Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Festivalpark Werchter
|Werchter, Belgium
|Monday, July 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|l'Olympia
|Paris, France
|Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Sala Barts
|Barcelona, Spain
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Passeio Maritimo de Alges
|Lisbon, United Kingdom
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Passeio Maritimo de Alges
|Lisbon, United Kingdom
|Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 3:00PM
|Passeio Maritimo de Alges
|Lisbon, United Kingdom
|Monday, July 16, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Altes Hallenbad Feldkirch
|Feldkirch, Austria
|Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8:30PM
|KKL Luzern, Luzerner Saal
|Luzern, Switzerland