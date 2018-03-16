 Skip to main content

Check out Frank Turner’s video for new song Blackout

News / 26 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Frank Turner shares video for his new song Blackout - track will feature on his Be More Kind album

Frank Turner has shared a video for his new song Blackout.

It will feature on his upcoming album Be More Kind, which will arrive on May 4 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records.

Speaking about the new track, Turner admits it’s “new territory for me, musically – a song you could even play in a club, it's about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”

Be More Kind was produced by former White Denim members Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block, alongside Charlie Hugall, with the follow-up to 2017’s Songbook said to be influenced by the poetry of Clive James.

Turner will head out on tour across the UK and Ireland in April and May in support of the new record, which is now available to pre-order.

See the cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of Turner’s 2018 live dates.

Frank Turner Be More Kind tracklist

  1. Don’t Worry
  2. 1933
  3. Little Changes
  4. Be More Kind
  5. Make America Great Again
  6. Going Nowhere
  7. Brave Face
  8. There She Is
  9. 21st Century Survival Blues
  10. Blackout
  11. Common Ground
  12. The Lifeboat
  13. Get It Right

Frank Turner Be More Kind UK and Ireland tour dates

Apr 13: Manchester Academy, UK
Apr 15: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Apr 18: Belfast The Limelight, UK
Apr 20: Aberdeen The Garage, UK
Apr 21: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK
Apr 22: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Apr 24: Sheffield O2 Academy, UK
Apr 25: Liverpool O2 Academy, UK
Apr 27: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Apr 28: Exeter Uni Great Hall, UK
Apr 30: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
May 01: Southampton Guildhall, UK
May 02: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK
May 04: Leicester O2 Academy, UK
May 05: Oxford O2 Academy, UK
May 08: Hull City Hall, UK
May 09: Norwich UEA, UK

