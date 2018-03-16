Check out Frank Turner’s video for new song Blackout

Frank Turner has shared a video for his new song Blackout.

It will feature on his upcoming album Be More Kind, which will arrive on May 4 via Xtra Mile Recordings/Polydor Records.

Speaking about the new track, Turner admits it’s “new territory for me, musically – a song you could even play in a club, it's about how we might collectively respond to social dislocation and collapse.”

Be More Kind was produced by former White Denim members Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block, alongside Charlie Hugall, with the follow-up to 2017’s Songbook said to be influenced by the poetry of Clive James.

Turner will head out on tour across the UK and Ireland in April and May in support of the new record, which is now available to pre-order.

