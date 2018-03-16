 Skip to main content

Dame Jean launch video for their debut single Wasted Love

News / 45 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

New UK outfit Dame Jean release video for their debut single Wasted Love

Hot new band Dame Jean have premiered a video for their debut single titled Wasted Love.

It’s available to purchase today, with the video released to mark their launch show which will take place at The Bell Inn in their hometown on Bath later tonight (March 16).

Talking about the inspiration behind the track, frontman Sammy Crocker tells Hunger: “I imagine it’s pretty self explanatory, but it was written in the heat of the moment during a pretty intense break up just to purge all those toxic hateful thoughts I had in my head.

“About eight months have passed since writing it and emotions and opinions have faded surrounding the event but the song remains a window into how I was feeling at the time.”

Dame Jean also report that they hope to release an EP later this year and will support The Mission’s Wayne Hussey at his solo show at Bristol’s Fiddlers Club on May 4.

They’ll also play at this year’s Camden Rocks in London on June 2.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
Feature / 23 hours ago The 50 Best Punk Albums Of All Time
News / 1 hour ago Employed To Serve to tour UK with Conjurer and God Complex
News / 20 hours ago Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut
Previous NINE INCH NAILS ANNOUNCE ROYAL ALBERT HALL DEBUT
Next  

Latest News

Myles Kennedy announced for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
News / 15 minutes ago
Myles Kennedy announced for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
News / 1 hour ago
Employed To Serve to tour UK with Conjurer and God Complex
News / 2 hours ago
Listen to new Kino track I Don’t Know Why
News / 2 hours ago
Mostly Autumn announce departure of drummer Alex Cromarty
News / 3 hours ago
Galahad, John Hackett Band and Comedy Of Errors For Danfest 8
News / 3 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour
News / 4 hours ago
Black Veil Brides premiere video for When They Call My Name
News / 20 hours ago
Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut
News / 21 hours ago
Marillion’s Steve Hogarth reflects on “amazing” Royal Albert Hall show
News / 21 hours ago
Wednesday 13 announces European tour
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Watch Spinal Tap bassist’s new video for It Don’t Get Old
News / 1 day ago
Watch Spinal Tap bassist’s new video for It Don’t Get Old
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour
News / 3 hours ago
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour
Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut
News / 20 hours ago
Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut
Rob Halford open to black metal project with Behemoth’s Nergal
News / 1 day ago
Rob Halford open to black metal project with Behemoth’s Nergal
Beth Hart launches emotional live version of No Place Like Home
News / 1 day ago
Beth Hart launches emotional live version of No Place Like Home
Danzig announce UK and European tour dates
News / 1 day ago
Danzig announce UK and European tour dates
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton issues statement on his Parkinson’s battle
News / 2 days ago
Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton issues statement on his Parkinson’s battle
Watch Judas Priest kick off their Firepower tour dates
News / 2 days ago
Watch Judas Priest kick off their Firepower tour dates
Steppenwolf launch previously unreleased track Labor Of Love
News / 1 day ago
Steppenwolf launch previously unreleased track Labor Of Love

Promoted

Top