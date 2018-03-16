Dame Jean launch video for their debut single Wasted Love

New UK outfit Dame Jean release video for their debut single Wasted Love

Hot new band Dame Jean have premiered a video for their debut single titled Wasted Love.

It’s available to purchase today, with the video released to mark their launch show which will take place at The Bell Inn in their hometown on Bath later tonight (March 16).

Talking about the inspiration behind the track, frontman Sammy Crocker tells Hunger: “I imagine it’s pretty self explanatory, but it was written in the heat of the moment during a pretty intense break up just to purge all those toxic hateful thoughts I had in my head.

“About eight months have passed since writing it and emotions and opinions have faded surrounding the event but the song remains a window into how I was feeling at the time.”

Dame Jean also report that they hope to release an EP later this year and will support The Mission’s Wayne Hussey at his solo show at Bristol’s Fiddlers Club on May 4.

They’ll also play at this year’s Camden Rocks in London on June 2.