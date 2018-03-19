Blink-182 line up Las Vegas residency

Blink-182 will play 16 nights in Las Vegas on the Kings Of The Weekend residency starting in May and running throughout the rest of the year

Blink-182 have announced a 16-night Las Vegas residency.

They’ll play shows in May, June, October and November under the Kings Of The Weekend banner at Palms Casino Resort, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday (March 23) from 10am PT.

Bassist Mark Hoppus says in a statement (via Rolling Stone): “When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said, ‘Absolutely!’

“Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our setlist – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage. The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba, launched their studio album California in 2016, with a deluxe version following in 2017.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition, Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio. It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Find a list of Blink-182’s Las Vegas dates below.