 Skip to main content

Blink-182 line up Las Vegas residency

News / 34 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Blink-182 will play 16 nights in Las Vegas on the Kings Of The Weekend residency starting in May and running throughout the rest of the year

Blink-182 have announced a 16-night Las Vegas residency.

They’ll play shows in May, June, October and November under the Kings Of The Weekend banner at Palms Casino Resort, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday (March 23) from 10am PT.

Bassist Mark Hoppus says in a statement (via Rolling Stone): “When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said, ‘Absolutely!’

“Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our setlist – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage. The possibilities in Vegas are endless."

Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and vocalist and guitarist Matt Skiba, launched their studio album California in 2016, with a deluxe version following in 2017.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition, Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio. It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Find a list of Blink-182’s Las Vegas dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 3 hours ago James Iha to miss A Perfect Circle’s 2018 tour dates
News / 3 hours ago Listen to new Blessthefall track Cutthroat
News / 1 hour ago Queens Of The Stone Age premiere spooky video for Head Like A Haunted House
News / 2 days ago Check out Frank Turner’s video for new song Blackout

Blink-182 Kings Of The Weekend Las Vegas residency dates

May 26-27
June 08-09, 15-16, 23-24
October 26-27
November 02-03, 9-10, 16-17

From the archive

Blink-182 revisit Home Is Such A Lonely Place video
News / 05 Jul 2017
Blink-182 revisit Home Is Such A Lonely Place video
Previous JAMES IHA TO MISS A PERFECT CIRCLE’S 2018 TOUR DATES
Next  

Latest News

Presto Ballet postpone European tour dates
News / 1 hour ago
Presto Ballet postpone European tour dates
News / 1 hour ago
Queens Of The Stone Age premiere spooky video for Head Like A Haunted House
News / 2 hours ago
Coldbones Premiere New Video For Lost
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to new Blessthefall track Cutthroat
News / 3 hours ago
The Tangent’s Andy Tillison to support PFM in London
News / 3 hours ago
James Iha to miss A Perfect Circle’s 2018 tour dates
News / 5 hours ago
Sevendust launch video for their new track Dirty
News / 5 hours ago
Judas Priest celebrate Firepower chart success
News / 2 days ago
Check out Frank Turner’s video for new song Blackout
News / 2 days ago
Thunder premiere live video for Higher Ground
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Judas Priest celebrate Firepower chart success
News / 5 hours ago
Judas Priest celebrate Firepower chart success
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour
News / 3 days ago
Iron Maiden’s Dickinson: I want to surprise fans on Legacy Of The Beast tour
James Iha to miss A Perfect Circle’s 2018 tour dates
News / 3 hours ago
James Iha to miss A Perfect Circle’s 2018 tour dates
Queens Of The Stone Age premiere spooky video for Head Like A Haunted House
News / 1 hour ago
Queens Of The Stone Age premiere spooky video for Head Like A Haunted House
Classic Rock Magazine: The REAL Greatest Albums of the 90s - On Sale Now!
News / 18 days ago
Classic Rock Magazine: The REAL Greatest Albums of the 90s - On Sale Now!
Tesseract launch video for emotive new track King
News / 2 days ago
Tesseract launch video for emotive new track King
Sevendust launch video for their new track Dirty
News / 5 hours ago
Sevendust launch video for their new track Dirty
Myles Kennedy announced for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
News / 3 days ago
Myles Kennedy announced for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut
News / 3 days ago
Nine Inch Nails announce Royal Albert Hall debut

Promoted

Top