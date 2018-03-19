James Iha to miss A Perfect Circle’s 2018 tour dates

Guitarist James Iha will not play live with A Perfect Circle this year due to his touring commitments with Smashing Pumpkins

James Iha won’t tour with A Perfect Circle on their upcoming 2018 tour dates, it's been announced.

The guitarist has decided to take a set back due to his live commitments with Smashing Pumpkins, with a representative for A Perfect Circle confirming the news to Loudwire.

The statement reads: “As you most likely have heard, James Iha's original band, the Smashing Pumpkins, have announced a summer tour that James will be taking part in.

“Because James will be busy gearing up for that tour, he won't be able to join us for our upcoming tour dates.

“James' temporary replacement will be none other than our longtime friend and one of our favourite guitar players, Greg Edwards (Failure/Autolux). We want to reiterate that this is a temporary situation and James remains a part of A Perfect Circle.”

A Perfect Circle will release their new album Eat The Elephant on April 20 via BMG and head out on tour from next month, with dates planned across the US, Europe and the UK.

Last month, it was confirmed that Iha, along with original Smashing Pumpkins members Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin had reformed along with bassist Jeff Schroeder.

Their North American tour dates will get under way in July, with the band also working on new material.

Find dates for both A Perfect Circle and Smashing Pumpkins below.