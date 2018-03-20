Elvis Costello And The Imposters announce UK and Ireland tour

Elvis Costello And The Imposters will play a total of 10 dates in the UK and Ireland this summer

Elvis Costello And The Imposters have announced a tour of the UK and Ireland which is set to take place this summer.

A total of 10 shows have been scheduled – kicking off at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on June 15 and concluding with a performance at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2018 at Castlefield Bowl on July 6.

Costello will be joined by backing vocalists Kitten Kuroi and Briana Lee, while The Imposters features drummer Pete Thomas, keyboardist Steve Nieve and bassist Davey Faragher.

The band released the track You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way lat year which was written for the movie Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool.

They’re also currently working on a new studio album, which is expected later this year.

Tickets for the upcoming shows are now available. Find a full list of dates below.