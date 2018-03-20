 Skip to main content

The Used announce rescheduled UK and European tour dates

News / 57 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The Used will play dates across the UK and Europe in August after they were forced to postpone live shows in February

The Used have announced a rescheduled run of tour dates in the UK and Europe.

The US outfit had originally planned to play shows in February in support of their latest album The Canyon but had to take a step back following a family death affecting the band.

Now they've announced that they’ll make up the dates in August, with shows planned in Sweden, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the UK.

Tickets for the original show will be valid on the new dates.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Imaginary Enemy, vocalist Bert McCracken said: “I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with.

“I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process.”

Find the full list of The Used tour dates below.

The Used 2018 UK and European tour dates

Aug 14: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Aug 15: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Aug 16: Sankt Polten FM4 Frequency Festival, Austria
Aug 21: Bochum Zeche, Germany
Aug 22: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Aug 27: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Aug 28: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Aug 30: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Aug 31: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, UK

