Jesse Hughes calls anti-gun protests “pathetic and disgusting”

Eagles Of Death Metal guitarist and vocalist Jesse Hughes hits out at weekend’s student-led anti-gun protests

Eagles Of Death Metal vocalist and guitarist Jesse Hughes has hit out at the recent anti-gun protests, calling them “pathetic and disgusting.”

Hundreds of thousands of people attended hundreds of March For Our Lives rallies across the US and around the world over the weekend – organised following the mass shooting at the Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

Hughes, who was onstage with his band at the Bataclan in Paris in November 2015 when terrorists burst in and killed 90 people, previously reported he supported universal gun access.

He said in February 2016: “Did French gun control stop a single fucking person from dying at the Bataclan? If anyone can answer yes, I’d like to hear it. Because I don’t think so.

“I think the only way my mind has been changed is that, maybe, until nobody has guns, everybody has to have them.”

And, following the demonstrations which have called for the implementation of tighter gun control measures in the US, Hughes posted a series of Instagram posts – some of which have now been deleted to give his perspective.

One of the posts shows an illustration which compares turning in a weapon to end gun violence with a man cutting off his penis to prevent rape.

Hughes says: “Obviously, the best thing to do to combat chronic abusers and disregarders of the law (like the law against murder) is to pass another law! Genius! But before we pass this law we’re going to denigrate the memory and curse ourselves by exploiting the death of 16 of our fellow students for a few Facebook likes and some media attention."